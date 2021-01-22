The hard work combined with talent and efforts have made Brock Lesnar what he is today. His focus on his job in hand and mental toughness have helped him to become the highest-paid star in WWE.

The Beast Incarnate's Journey

The boy from Webster joined WWE in 2000 by joining developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling. His journey started as a tag team partner to Shelton Benjamin. After being part of several dark matches in the first two years, he got a call to be on the main roster in WWE in 2002.

His made his first TV appearance in March 2002 by attacking Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. His first feud was with The Hardy Boyz. A few months later, he won The King of The Ring which earned him a shot at the WWE Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam.

He then defeated The Rock at SummerSlam to become the Undisputed Champion and the youngest WWE Champion at the age of 25. Thereafter, his popularity witnessed a steady rise so as his earnings in the sports entertainment.

However, the 42-year old took a break from the sports entertainment in 2004 to pursue a career in the National Football League. Later, he started his stint with K-1's mixed martial arts league. The Beast Incarnate returned to WWE in 2012 and there has been no looking back for him, since then.

Net Worth:

As per a report on Sportskeeda, Brock Lesnar's base salary as per 2020-21 is $12 million a year. It means he is the highest-paid star of WWE. For every appearance he makes on main event, Lesnar takes home $500,000.

The Beast Incarnate, who is known as a notoriously private person and enjoys private life, has a a good collection of swanky cars. His top vehicles include Alfa Romeo, Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, and Jaguar.

After selling his rural home in Minneapolis for $750,000, Lesnar is settled a house, worth $2.1 million, at Maryfield, Saskatchewan, Canada.

His net worth is estimated to be around $22 million as of 2020. However, some reports claimed that his net worth is around $25-28 million.