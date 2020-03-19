For the fans of WWE, there is a good and bad news. Well, the bad news is WrestleMania 36 is not being held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and the venue is shifted to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.The good news is that it will be a two-day event which will be shot without a crowd.

The WWE bosses took the decision amid Coronavirus scare. It is now formally announced that NFL player Rob Gronkowski will be hosting the flagship show of the sports-entertainment.

"It's official! I'm hosting @WrestleMania this year...and it's gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a [alarm emoji] 2-NIGHT [alarm emoji] event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV," sharing his excitement, he wrote.

WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to be held on 5 and 6 April at 7 pm ET and will be aired on WWE Network. The refund process of the tickets purchased by the fans in advance is in process.

Many stars from WWE have reacted to the latest development on Twitter which can be read below:

Jeff Hardy: Welcome to the future!Embrace uncertainties one day at a time!:)!

Roman Reigns: Two nights of @WrestleMania. @WWE's biggest event just got BIGGER. One of those nights belongs to the #BigDog... Who will claim the other? Guess we'll see. #MainEvent"

Mojo Rawley: Crazy hyped for @WWE #Wrestlemania this year! For the first time ever it's going to be a 2-night event with my main man @RobGronkowski hosting! All kinds of shenanigans are going to transpire!! It's so nice, we gotta do it twice! Get Hyped @WWEUniverse!! Chops all around!

Drew Gulak: Hey, @RobGronkowski, congratulations on hosting @Wrestlemania! Can't wait to show you some drills that I've been working on with @WWEDanielBryan! #GetBetterEveryDay #HostButAlsoTrain #PracticeHowYouPlay #GulakBryanConnection.

Bobby Lashley: Ok Gronk I see you!! DAMN two nights of #WrestleMania!! Let's go!! [fist emoji]

Zack Ryder: #WrestleMania is #STILLHere! Got my new gear ready because...I'm #AlwayzReady!

AJ Styles: @WrestleMania bigger than before? It's about to be a MOTHERLOVIN MANIA WEEKEND. @KarlAndersonWWE @LukeGallowsWWE"