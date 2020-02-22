Ronda Rousey and Goldberg, who had expressed his desire to clash with The Undertaker, are not part of WrestleMania 36. Also, Triple H is unlikely to get into the ring until the plans go for a change, as per The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

At WrestleMania 36, there are six women matches on the card. As of now, only one match ( Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for WWE NXT Women's Championship) has been confirmed. As per the rumours, Shayna Baszler is expected to take on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Naomi will clash with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

WWE Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane will have a match, along with 3rd annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal and one more match is yet to be announced.

According to the newsletter, the 7th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is not scheduled for the pay-per-view event. The plans are unclear on Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy at WrestleMania 36, but Rollins might have a clash against Kevin Owens in a single or a tag team match.

There is no update on whom would Daniel Bryan and Sheamus face at the WrestleMania and one might get a clarity on it after Super Showdown where The New Day is rumoured to be losing the match.

Confirmed Matches:

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Drew McIntyre for WWE Universal Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley (c) for NXT Women's Title Match

The WrestleMania 36 will be held on 5 April 5, at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.