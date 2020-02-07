Booker T has said that the match between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre should be the main event of WrestleMania 36. The pay-per-view is scheduled to be held on April 5, 2020 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Booker T stated that the Beast Incarnate vs The Sinister Scotsman is a "built-in story." "Drew paid his dues. He's a guy that got fired, had to go out there and find himself, then work his way back up. Drew is a guy that was once labeled 'The Chosen One,' and then all of that fell through. To see him back, it's only fitting to close WrestleMania with that match," the WWE Hall of Famer is quoted as saying by the website.

Booker T relates to Drew McIntyre when it comes to work ethic and states that he was underappreciated to some extent, but got rewarded finally with WCW at Bash at the Beach in 2000.

"I was that guy once upon a time, so I know exactly how Drew feels right now," said Huffman. "It will be one of those stories where the guy who worked his ass off gets rewarded, and it will be awesome," he adds.

Coming back to Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, the latter won the Royal Rumble last month before sending the Beast Incarnate out of the ring with a Claymore Kick. In the following Raw episode, The Celtic Colossus choose Lesnar as his opponent for WrestleMania 36.

However, before WrestleMania 36, there are two pay-per-view events – Super ShowDown on 27 February and Elimination Chamber on 8 March at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

At Super ShowDown, Ricochet will clash with Brock Lesnar,