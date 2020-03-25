The stipulation for The Undertaker's match against AJ Style at the WrestleMania 36 has been announced. They will lock horns in a Bone Yard match.

AJ Styles at the Monday Night Raw at the WWE Performance Center announced the stipulation for the match. This is for the first time that a match being played with such a stipulation. However, no other details have been revealed, yet.

Not much is known about the Bone Yard match, but it is believed that the match might be similar to the Buried Alive match. The fans came expect more about the bout in the days to come. The contract for the clash has been already signed.

On the other hand, The Undertaker seems to be preparing for a new gimmick. Looking at his last-week's appearance where he was seen without his iconic music and Deadman gear, one gets as impression of the Phenom going for changes in his character.

Interestingly, there was discussion about it between The Undertaker and host Steve Austin on The Broken Skull Sessions in November 2019. Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz on Dropkick DiSKussions podcast speculated recently about Taker prepping up for a character makeover which could combine his real-life character Mark Calaway, The Undertaker and The American Badass.

"It has been mentioned to me that we are going to see something different, something new, we are not going to see a return to the old Undertaker. "They want a clean slate, they want a refresher and everyone involved wants that as well. Also, it's too late, the kayfabe age is well and truly gone," he is quoted as saying.

The WWE is set to organise its flagship event despite Coronavirus scare which has killed over four lakh people across the world and 588 lives in the US alone. So, the venue of WrestleMania 36 has been shifted from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.