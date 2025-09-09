Would You Marry Me to Premiere in October; Producers Spill New Details on Upcoming SBS Drama

Would You Marry Me is an upcoming SBS drama starring Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min. It is scheduled to premiere in October and introduce Woo Shik as Kim Woo Joo, the owner of the oldest bakery in South Korea. So Min will appear in the mini-series as Yoo Mary, a small business owner. With only a month left for the premiere of this mini-series, the producers have spilled some details about it.

The production team shared that the romantic comedy drama will focus on the thrilling, tense, and sweet relationship between Yoo Mary and Kim Woo Joo. According to the producers , the mini-series will reveal whether the fake couple will transform into a real couple after the trial period.

"Kim Woo Joo, the only son and flawless heir of Korea's first bakery, Myeongsoondang, and Yoo Mary, a struggling designer who has endured setback after setback—from a broken engagement, to a newlywed home rental scam—become unlikely allies. Whether their 90-day sham newlywed life can last, and the sweet, tense, and thrilling romantic comedy of this fake couple in Would You Marry Me, remains to be seen. We ask for your great anticipation," the production team shared.

Here is everything to know about the upcoming SBS drama Would You Marry Me, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

When Will This SBS Drama Premiere?

The mini-series will premiere on SBS on Friday (October 10) at 9:50 PM KST.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the romantic comedy drama on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of Would You Marry Me:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

What to Expect?

The mini-series will revolve around a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage between a man and a woman. The duo decides to live together for 90 days to win a luxurious newlywed home. The newly released poster features a marriage proposal. It shows Yoo Mary holding a model house and proposing to her fake husband.

The production team teased that the mini-series will show a new side of Choi Woo Shik and feature the captivating performance of Jung So Min. The duo is sure to keep the viewers glued to the screens with their acting skills.

"Viewers will see a new side of Choi Woo Shik through Would You Marry Me. We ask for your anticipation for Choi Woo Shik's irresistible charm as an heir born into privilege and for the series itself. No one could have replaced Jung So Min for this role. Please look forward to Jung So Min's captivating performance as small business owner Yoo Mary, who is both practical and lovable at the same time," the production team teased.