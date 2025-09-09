Love, Take Two Ending, Episode 12 (Finale) Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love, Take Two episode 12 will air on tvN on Tuesday (September 9) at 8:50 PM KST. The chapter will follow Lee Ji An, Ryu Jeong Seok, Lee Hyo Ri, and Ryu Bo Hyeon. It will also reveal what Hyo Ri wishes to communicate with her mother, Han Cho Rong.

People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the last episode with subtitles on online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Love, Take Two tells the story of a single mother whose life is transformed unexpectedly after she reunites with her first love. The mini-series stars Yum Jung Ah, Park Hae Joon, Choi Yoon Ji, Kim Min Kyu, Kim Sun Young, and Yang Kyung Won. Screenwriter Seong Woo Jin wrote the script for this mini-series, and Yoo Je Won directed it.

Here is everything to know about Love, Take Two episode 12, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

Lee Ji An, Ryu Jeong Seok, Lee Hyo Ri, and Ryu Bo Hyeon will gather at the airport in the finale. The newly released stills show Hyo Ri exchanging an emotional farewell, while flaunting her short hair. Ji An and Jeong Seok quietly watch her say goodbye to Ryu Bo Hyeon with bittersweet smiles.

Another set of stills shows Ji An and Hyo Ri at the columbarium of Han Cho Rong (Keum Min Kyeong). The photo makes the viewers curious to know what Hyo Ri plans to tell her mother.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love, Take Two Episode 12: