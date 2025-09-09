My Troublesome Star Episode 8 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Troublesome Star episode 8 will air on ENA on Tuesday (September 9) at 10:00 pm KST. Bong Cheong Ja's dazzling transformation will surprise everybody, including Go Hee Young and Kang Doo Won, as she gets ready for an audition. Though the former star is offered the role of a supporting cast member, she does her best at the audition.

People in Korea can watch the eighth episode of this romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Troublesome Star Episode 8:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

My Troublesome Star is an ongoing romantic comedy drama that premiered on ENA on Monday (August 18). It stars Jang Da Ah, Lee Min Jae, Heo Gun Young, Han Ji Hyo, and Lee Da Yeon. Screenwriter Park Ji Ha wrote the script for this mini-series, and Choi Young Huon directed it. The K-drama revolves around the life of an ordinary middle-aged woman named Bong Cheong Ja, who was once Korea's top star Im Se Ra.

The actress mysteriously loses her memory due to an accident and struggles to adjust to her new reality. A former detective named Dokgo Chul, who was her secret admirer, helps her navigate life after losing 25 years of memory in the blink of an eye.

Preview and Spoilers

Bong Cheong Ja is all set to make a comeback and shake up the entertainment industry once again. The newly released stills show her on stage. As she takes the stage for an audition for a supporting cast, all eyes are on her. A photo captures the anxiety of Dokgo Chul, while the next image showcases the shock of Go Hee Young, and the third picture showcases the stunned look of Kang Doo Won. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the upcoming episode of My Troublesome Star on Tuesday to find out if the dazzling transformation of Bong Cheong Ja will contribute to her ambition to become the nation's goddess again.