Would You Marry Me Episode 10 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Would You Marry Me episode 10 will air on SBS on Saturday (November 8) at 9:50 PM KST. It will feature an emotional moment between Kim Woo Joo and Yoo Mary. According to the production team, unexpected challenges await the onscreen couple in the upcoming episode. The newly released stills show Woo Joo and Mary walking together late at night.

A photo features Woo Joo and Mary standing together in the middle of the street last night. They are holding their hands tightly and looking at each other with affection. Another image captures Woo Joo's anxiety as he looks at Mary. A picture also shows Mary embracing Woo Joo and patting his back. The followers of this romance drama will have to watch the tenth episode to find out the reason for a change in atmosphere.

Here is everything to know about Would You Marry Me episode 10, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the romantic comedy drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Would You Marry Me:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

What to Expect?

Would You Marry Me is an ongoing SBS drama starring Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min. It premiered on Friday (October 10) at 9:50 PM KST, and introduced Woo Shik as Kim Woo Joo, the heir of the oldest bakery in South Korea. So Min appears in the mini-series as Yoo Mary, a small business owner. The romantic comedy drama focuses on the thrilling, tense, and sweet relationship between Yoo Mary and Kim Woo Joo.

The mini-series revolves around a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage between a man and a woman. The duo decides to live together for 90 days to win a luxurious newlywed home. Screenwriter Lee Ha Na wrote the script for this mini-series, and Song Hyun Wook directed it with Hwang In Hyeok.