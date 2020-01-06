Following the death of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani, the world is in a panic state, and several people believe that tensions between Iran and the United States will result in World War 3 that could cause chaos in all nooks of the planet.

As Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami vowed to take revenge against the United States, tensions have already reached new heights, and the global public is wondering how Iran will withstand the military might and allies of the US.

Who are Iran's allies if a world war breaks out?

If a war breaks out, the men who lead the war front for Iran will be trained fighters in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and the Gaza Strip. It should be noted that these fighters had extreme loyalty towards deceased Soleimani, and they will consider the war a golden chance to take revenge. It should be also noted that Iran has already trained and equipped fully-fledged Shiite militias in Iraq for several years.

In Lebanon, Iran enjoys the support of Hizbullah, a Shia Islamist political party and militant group based in Lebanon. Alliance with Hizbullah could help Iran to pose a serious threat to Israel. Apart from these two groups, Gaza militants and Houthis in Yemen will also support Iran during a war.

The unflinching US led by Donald Trump

Even though Iran has vowed to take revenge on the United States, Donald Trump seems unflinching and unshattered. In a recent Facebook post, Trump revealed that the country has spent two trillion dollars on military equipment, and it will be used when necessary without any hesitation.

"The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation!" wrote Trump.