It was around a couple of days back that the United States, in an unexpected attack killed Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani as ordered by President Trump at Baghdad Airport. Soon after the attack, Iran revealed that they will retaliate strongly against the attack of the United States. Now, Donald Trump has warned Iran that the US has targeted 52 Iranian sites and will hit them if the Islamic Republic attacks America or American assets.

As tensions between the United States and Iran escalate, many people believe that World War 3, that could wipe out millions of human lives from the planet has already begun. Some people even believe that a nuclear war between the US and Iran is imminent, and it is high time to find a safe place for survival.

Which is the safest place in the world if World War 3 breaks out?

The safest place on the earth can be determined using the Global Peace Index, a report released by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), developed in association with an international panel of peace experts.

As per the Global Peace Index, Iceland can be considered the safest place to live in the brink of a nuclear war. The country has a population of 3,39,000, and it is protected by NATO. Iceland also has several remote locations, and these places can be used if a nuclear war breaks out.

New Zealand holds the second rank in the Global Peace Index and is followed by Portugal, Austria, Denmark, and Canada.

Is Singapore a safe place during a nuclear war?

If the Global Peace Index can be believed, Singapore is undoubtedly one of the safest havens people can opt for during a nuclear war. The country holds the seventh spot in the Global Peace Index, and it indicates that the nation's diplomatic stand and less crime ratio will help Singapore citizens to stay safe during a probable World War 3 which may happen in the future.

As per the Global Peace Index, the world's most dangerous country is Afghanistan and is followed by Syria, South Sudan, Yemen, Iraq, and Somalia.