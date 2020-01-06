U.S.-Iran relations have taken another hit, after America assassinated top Iranian commander and leader of its Quds Forces, Qassem Soleimani. Adding to this, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to hit '52' Iranian sites, including its cultural sites, in case of any retaliation. Consequently, Iran has offered $80 million bounty for Donald Trump's head.

$80 million bounty announced

The bounty was announced during the televised funeral of the slain military officer, in which Iranian official state broadcasters said that $1 would be tabled by each Iranian, with the total amount being given to whoever kills the U.S. President.

"Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80million (£61million) which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump," it was announced, en24 reported.

Escalation of tension

Things have escalated significantly after the military commander was assassinated through a drone strike on his convoy, at Baghdad International Airport, on Thursday. Another Iranian lawmaker Abolfazl Aboutorabi, threatened to attack the White House itself.

"We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil, he said. "We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time". He further said, "This is a declaration of war, which means if you hesitate you lose. When someone declares war, do you want to respond to the bullets with flowers? They will shoot you in the head."

Terrorist in suit

During an open session of Iranian Parliament, on Sunday afternoon, lawmakers called Donald Trump a "terrorist in a suit" and chanted "Death to America!" slogans. War of words not only came from Iranian side. The U.S. President, on Sunday, threatened to attack '52' Iranian sites, including its cultural heritage sites, in case of any Iranian retaliation. He reiterated the same thing, a second time.

An Iranian retaliation is yet to be seen. But on Sunday evening, it announced to pull back from the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), that put restrictions on Iranian nuclear program, in exchange of lifting sanctions placed on it. In 2017, the U.S. President, unilaterally pulled out from the deal and put harsh sanctions on Iran, aimed at crippling its economy.