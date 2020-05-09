The World of the Married and The King: Eternal Monarch are two highly spoken about dramas being aired right now. According to the ratings this week, JTBC drama has continued to dominate the viewership, whereas marred by controversies The King: Eternal Monarch has seen a dip again.

The World of The Married at No 1 spot

The World of the Married recently beat Sky Castle's record when it attained the No 1 spot by attaining 24.3 percent ratings last week. The series broke the record and became the drama with the highest viewership in the history of cable TV. Though this week, the May 8 episode failed to maintain the same ratings, it recorded 21.1 percent nationwide and is still on the No 1 spot.

The World of the Married is the remake of BBC drama Doctor Foster. The drama is being praised by viewers for its interesting screenplay and amazing performances by the lead cast Kim Hee Ae and Park Hae Joon. The last episode of the drama will be aired on May 16.

The King: Eternal Monarch

While another high profile drama The King: Eternal Monarch, despite being haunted by controversies has been able to retain the previous ratings. Lee Min Ho starrer SBS drama The King: Eternal Monarch recorded 7.4 percent and 10.3 percent viewership nationwide for part 1 and part 2 of episode 7 aired on May 8.

The drama started with a massive opening of 11.8 percent was since struggling to hit double-digit ratings. In fact, in the sixth episode, the drama increased its ratings and attained 10.1 percent viewership. With romance blooming between Lee Gon and Jeong Tae Eul (played by Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun) and villain Lee Rim (played by lee Jung Jin) starting to materialize his evil plans, the drama is expected to increase its ratings in the coming episodes.

However, with every episode the drama is subjected to controversy regarding historical misrepresentation of facts. Though the drama is touted as a work of fiction, netizens have repeatedly shown anger towards misrepresentation of Korean history from Korean traditional architecture to the wrong usage of Korean battleship as that of the enemy state.

After the production house, Hwa&Dam Pictures apologized for the mistake in showing Japanese architecture building as that of Korean, recently director of the drama Baek Sung Hoon apologized for showing Korea's battleship as that of Japan's and explained how the shooting and research was affected due to coronavirus lockdown. However, Channel A's "Eccentric! Chef Moon" scored 0.62 percent and 0.77 percent on May 8, making it the drama with lowest ratings.