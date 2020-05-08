The King: Eternal Monarch episode 7 will air on SBS tonight, May 8, at 10 pm KST and it will feature the first official date of Emperor Lee Gon with Detective Jung Tae Eul in the Republic of Korea. The production team has released several images of the onscreen couple enjoying their time together.

The first photo shows Lee Min Ho's character looking at JungTae Eul after hearing something very shocking from her. It might be because Kim Go Eun's character must have informed the King that she found a connection to the Kingdom of Corea in one of the mysterious murder cases that she is investigating right now.

In the second picture, Lee Gon looks all worried and his reaction confuses Jung Tae Eul. The third still features a close-up shot of the detective as she tries to read the King's mind. So, the King puts his arm on the detective's shoulders to calm her in the fourth image.

The producers for this fantasy thriller have revealed that both the characters are going through several challenges in their lives and they will need each other's help in difficult times. The production team also said that Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul will continue to grow feelings for one another this week as they work together to stop Lee Lim from killing more people in both the worlds.

Jung Tae Eul to share shocking details about Lee Lim to Lee Gon

Apart from focussing on the romantic relationship between Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul, The King: Eternal Monarch episode 7 will also reveal new and shocking details about the mysteries surrounding the two parallel worlds – Kingdom of Corea and Republic of Korea.

The producers revealed that Jung Tae Eul's thorough investigation about Lee Sang Do murder case will help her discover several shocking details about the two worlds. The detective will find out that there are a lot of people crossing between the two parallel worlds and they are helping Lee Lim in his evil doings, the production team added.

The seventh episode of this mini-series will be available to watch on SBS tonight and the series followers can also watch the new episode on SBS official website. Meanwhile, the non-Korean speaking population can watch all the aired episodes of this television drama with subtitles on various streaming sites, including Netflix.