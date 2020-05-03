The World of the Married K-drama has surpassed Sky Castle and has become the drama to attain the highest ratings in the history of Cable TV. The 12th episode of World of the Married that was telecasted on May 2 got 24.3 percent viewership nationwide and 26.7 percent ratings in Seoul.

So far the record for the highest rating in terms of Cable TV dramas was held by Sky Castle that had 23.78 percent ratings. The drama is also known as for viewers above 40 because of its straight and explicit content. This is the remake of successful BBC drama Doctor Foster starring Surrane Jones. The first episode of the drama was aired on JTBC on March 27, 2020.

The World of the Married creates history

The World of the Married stars Kim Hee Ae and Park Hae Joon in lead roles. Kim Hee Ae plays Ji Sun Woo, who is a doctor. She is married to Lee Tae Oh played by Park Hae Joon aiming to be a famous movie director. Both are successful in their career, but the tragedy befalls when she is betrayed by her husband and friends.

The dangerous relationships the lead roles fall into makes the story gripping and the actors have been praised for their performance as well as the screenplay and direction makes the drama one of the best-made series.

The first episode of the drama opened to a moderate rating of 6.26 percent, but saw increase with each week's episodes. It sprung to 20 percent viewership in its 8th episode aired on April 18 and has not seen a drop ever since. The last episode of the drama will be aired on May 16 and it is expected to break more records in the coming episodes.

The King: Eternal Monarch betters ratings

Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho starrer SBS drama The King: Eternal Monarch is also picking up pace as the sixth episode of the drama recorded an increase in ratings (10.3 percent viewership nationwide), putting it in the fourth place. With the plot getting interesting and romance blooming between Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and detective Jeong Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun) and villain starting to get greedier again, the pace of the drama is set to motion and is expected to better its rating further.