Currently, World of the Married and The King: Eternal Monarch are the two most talked-about dramas across channels. World of Married started off with 6.262 percent viewership, but The King: Eternal Monarch opened to 11.4 percent viewership. Currently, World of Married is soaring in its ratings, The King: Eternal Monarch saw a dip in viewership this week.

The JTBC drama World of the Married recorded a nationwide rating of 20.5 percent on April 24, which is the personal best of the drama so far. But SBS drama The King: Eternal Monarch's third episode recorded nine percent viewership against its 11.6 percent recorded for the second episode.

The World of the Married is the only JTBC serial after Sky Castle to attain such high rating. Sky Castle in its finale aired on February 1, 2019 recorded 23.779 percent nationwide and 24.357 percent in Seoul, according to AGB Neilsen.

World of the Married getting good ratings

World of the Married will air its last episode on May 16. As it is only half-way through, the series is expected to overtake Sky Castle ratings. Meanwhile, fans expect that ratings of the Lee Min Ho starrer will increase as the series has aired only three episodes so far.

The King: Eternal Monarch was recently in controversy where netizens blamed that a Japanese style temple was used as a base to show a building of the Korean empire. The producers admitted to have taken some features of Buddhist as well as Chinese traditional buildings to create a fictional building for the series.

The production house Hwa & Dam apologised for the same and said that the mistake will be rectified from the third episode. Reacting to another issue that the seal used in the drama resembled Japanese seal, it clarified that the design was different and there was no resemblance to the Japanese seal.

World of the Married had to air its first six episodes at late-night hours as only 19 year olds and above were allowed to watch the show as per Juvenile Protection Act. But seventh and eighth episodes were allowed to watched by those 15 years old and above. The drama is based on BBC One's series Doctor Foster.

The last episode of The King: Eternal Monarch, a story of parallel world, love and politics will be aired on June 6.