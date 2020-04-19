Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun starrer drama The King: Eternal Monarch delivered another interesting episode on April 18, which primarily focussed on Emperor Lee Gon and detective Jung Tae Eul. In episode 3, the mini-series' will slightly shift its focus from the onscreen couple to the rivalry between Lee Lim and his nephew. The episode is scheduled to air on SBS this Friday, April 24, at 10pm KST.

The first meeting between the King from the Kingdom of Corea and the detective from the Republic of Korea did not turn out to be very pleasant. Emperor Lee Gon shared every detail about him with Jung Tae Eul and he even shared his excitement on meeting her for the second time. But she did not believe anything that he told her.

Lee Gon becomes an unidentified man in Republic of Korea

Instead, the detective took the Emperor to the police station and she checked everything he had with him. She also took the money he had in his pocket and then, she sent him behind bars. The detective then tried everything scientific to identify the person. However, his fingerprints were not recognised by the date base and they are hoping to confirm his identity through a DNA test.

Before going further, it is worth noting that Lee Gon existed in Republic of Korea as a 13-year-old boy, who was killed by Lee Lim. Through a flashback scene, it was revealed that Ko Eun Min's character Song Jeong Hye is being blamed for the death of her child. Even though, the little boy, his father and his uncle was killed by Lee Lim for his existence in this parallel world. So, it remains to be seen if the police force will manage to identify Lee Gon through the DNA test.

Emperor enjoys his time in parallel world

Now, let's get back to be the story. After keeping him behind bars for a couple of hours, the detective releases the Emperor. She also helps him selling his diamonds and then, she helps him contact public service office Jo Eun Seob for his help.

During the first few days of his stay in the Republic of Korea, the King from the Kingdom of Corea managed to enjoy his time in the parallel world with all the luxuries he could effort with the precious diamonds he had with him. But now, Lee Min Ho's character is left with no money and he may need the detective's help to move forward.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister from the Kingdom of Corea, Lee Lim, has been trying everything he could to change the history of his own world. He started targeted weak and then, he encouraged them to do wrong things. He could be trying to make an army of himself with a group of evil people, who are willing to do anything for their selfish motives.

Trouble ahead for Emperor Lee Gon

The King: Eternal Monarch will be back with episode 3 on SBS this Friday, April 24, at 10 pm KST. The episode is likely to feature troubled moments for Emperor Lee Gon. The promo for this week indicates that the good times of Lee Min Ho's character in the Republic of Korea is gradually getting over and he will have to face harsh realities in the upcoming days. The short clip also teases a meeting between the King and his uncle Lee Lim in the parallel world.

The video shows Lee Gon realising that he is able to hold back his time in the parallel world as he is not getting aged at all. But he fails to recognise the real power of the bamboo flute he has in his hands. The clip ends by teasing troubled moments for the Emperor.

To know more about the third episode of this historical fantasy crime thriller, the series' followers will have to watch the show on Friday at 10 pm KST. Until then, catch up with the first two episodes of this drama on SBS' official website.