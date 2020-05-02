The novel coronavirus that apparently originated from a Wuhan seafood market has claimed the lives of more than 239,920 people worldwide. The pandemic is now creating chaos in 212 countries, and the United States seems to be the worst-affected nation due to the COVID-19 infection.

As coronavirus continues to spread panic everywhere, several experts believe that the world will be never going to be the same again, and what awaits humans will be a 'new normal' scenario in 2024, that could turn out to be strange for many.

Coronavirus masks will be normal

Until the day coronavirus started affecting people, wearing masks were confined to areas where pollution levels had crossed its peak. But now, COVID-19 has changed everything upside down, and masks have now emerged as 'new age condoms' that are capable of protecting people from coronavirus pandemic.

Even though scientists are trying hard to make an effective vaccine for coronavirus, medical experts believe that coronavirus can be contained only if two-thirds of the world's population gets vaccinated. However, vaccinating such a huge population requires years for completion, and until this process gets over, people all across the world will be compelled to use face masks.

Virtual friendship may see a rise

Medical experts believe that social distancing is the only way to prevent the coronavirus spread, and they believe that strict measures should be taken for the next couple of years to effectively contain the pathogen.

If authorities fail to contain coronavirus, most of the educational institutions may remain closed, as COVID-19 used to spread quickly in crowded settings. Educational experts also believe that the coronavirus outbreak could result in a spike in online classrooms, sometimes even from primary classes.

As education institutions remain closed, students will not get time to meet each other in classrooms and school premises. Thus, most of the students will start interacting virtually, thus creating a new-age friendship that makes use of online tools and messengers.