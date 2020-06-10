Woo Do Hwan as Jo Yeong is as much loved as the protagonist Lee Min Ho in the drama The King: Eternal Monarch. The latest news is that his performance in the previous drama has landed Woo Do Hwan an offer to play the lead role in upcoming drama Hero.

The melo action drama Hero is being written by Prak Hee Kang of Possessed fame. Wo Do Hwan is in talks for the OCN Drama and the offer has not been finalized yet. If accepted, Wo Do Hwan will be seen as the lead, after playing a major role in the ongoing drama of parallel worlds, The King: Eternal Monarch.

Hero One of the Projects Offered to Woo Do Hwan

The news was reported by Ilgan Sports that stated, Woo Do Hwan will be seen as Oh Gyu Tae, the male protagonist of the drama Hero. However, according to Newsen, Woo Do Hwan's agency KeyEast Entertainment has stated that Hero is one of the projects offered to the actor and that it has not been finalized yet.

Hero is the story of a world where people performing good deeds are treated as criminals. Woo Do Hwan (if accepted) will play the role of Oh Gyu Tae, a former amateur boxer who becomes a prosecutor after his brother's mysterious suicide.

In a case dealing with a chaebol, he takes the law into his hands and gets suspended for 10 years. With no career in the legal profession, he starts working part time at his friend's tuning shop. What unravels from there forms the crux of the drama. Hero is set to be produced by Daydream Entertainment.

Wins Hearts as Jo Yeong/Jo Eun Seob

Woo Do Hwan wrapped up shooting of drama The King: Eternal Monarch on May 28. His role as Jo Yeong and Jo Eun Seob in the drama won many hearts and reports claim that he is being offered a good number of projects and is taking his time to finalize his next project.

The King: Eternal Monarch will air its final episode on June 12, where Woo Do Hwan as Jo Young will put his life in line to save king Lee Gon (played by Lee Min Ho). In the drama, Woo Do Hwan plays an upright, strict and completely organized Jo Yeong, the Captain of the Royal Guard of the Kingdom of Corea and the king's best friend. In another role in the same drama, he is seen as Jo Eun Seob, a member of the National Police Agency, who is clumsy, talkative, free-willed happy go lucky person.

Do Hwan has won appreciation for playing two extremely different roles in the drama. This skill is said to have landed him offers to act in the lead role. Do Hwan had also played the lead in the drama Tempted opposite Park Soo Young in 2018.

Will Woo Do Hwan decide to emerge as Hero after playing major roles in popular dramas? Watch this space.