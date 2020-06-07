The King: Eternal Monarch is coming to an end with episode 16 on Friday, June 12. The finale will reveal if Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul can get a happy ending. It will also feature the grown-up version of Lee Ji Eun in the Republic of Korea. The chapter will air on SBS Friday at 10 p.m. KST.

The King of the Kingdom of Corea took the toughest decision of his life in episode 15. He decided to give up on his life and happiness for others. It is because he did not have any other options to save both the worlds. He went back in time again to kill the traitor. But he is not alone this time as the Captain of Royal Guards, Jo Yeong, accompanied him.

Lee Gon's lover Tae Eul is also on her way to help him. She took Lee Lim's Manpasikjeok from detective Kang Shin Jae to go back in time. Though the detective initially refused to help her, he finally gave it to her. He knew that there is no other way to protect the people in both worlds.

The traitor is indeed under Shin Jae's custody, but the detective cannot hold him for more than 48 hours. There is also no law in the Republic of Korea to punish this evil man. Once Lee Lim is set free, he will continue with his evil doings, and there will be no end to it. So, the only way to settle things is by killing him in the past.

Will Lee Gon Reunite With Jung Tae Eul in The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 16?

However, Lee Gon is not sure if he can return in time after the mission. He has the prayers of his loved ones, and Jo Yeong is there to help him. Still, it will be a difficult battle against a group of traitors. The toughest part of this mission for the king is to save his younger self. If he fails to do it, he can never meet his loved ones again.

It is also worth noting that Tae Eul decided to join the mission without the knowledge of her lover and his bodyguard. Her presence may make things hard for the King and his childhood friend. She might get in their way when they are close to the victory. Will Lee Lim use her to make a deal with his nephew? The followers of this fantasy thriller will have to watch the finale on Friday to know more about it.

Will Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul get a Happy Ending in The King: Eternal Monarch finale?

The promo for the last episode of this mini-series hints an open-ending for the onscreen couple. It shows Tae Eul crossing path with the grown-up version of Lee Ji Eun in the Republic of Korea. The doppelganger of Lee Gon is in his naval uniform, and he does not recognize the detective. The short clip also teases trouble for Shin Jae and Jo Yeong.

The teaser video even features a conversation between the onscreen couple. In the clip, the Tae Eul tells her lover that it had to end this way. Does this mean that the King and his girlfriend will have no happy ending? It is not easy to predict it because stills for the last episode hints at a happy reunion for the detective and her boyfriend.

How to Watch The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 16 Live Online?

SBS will air the last episode of this fantasy thriller on Friday, June 12, at 10 p.m. KST. The followers of this mini-series in Korea can watch the finale on SBS or stream it on the official website of SBS.

People from other parts of the world, including the US, the UK, Thailand, Malaysia, Philipines, Hong Kong, China, Denmark, Canada, Mexico, France, India, Japan, and Russia can watch the last episode of this Lee Min Ho starrer drama on Netflix.