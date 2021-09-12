A woman in Colombia caught her husband with his secret lover and how his girlfriend escaped from the spot to avoid facing his wife's wrath has been caught on camera. In fact, the whole scene has been recorded and the clip has gone viral on social media sites.

The Viral Video

In the viral video, which garnered millions of views on social media sites, shows his wife coming to the residence and knocking on doors before barging into the house. She is heard saying, "open up, son of a b***h."

Having realised that his wife arrived, the half-nude hubby lowers his secret lover, who is seen wearing in her underwear and bra, and the onlookers come to his help. The drama was not over as his lover tries under a cardboard box.

Then the wife comes out of the house searching for his lover and asks the onlookers where the other woman was and discovers the cardboard. The angry wife then chases down his lover as passersby are amused at the drama that was unfolding in front of them.

Netizens Divided Over the Video

The video has now gone viral on social media sites garnering hilarious reactions. Many also expressed their unhappiness at the situation of the man's lover who ran half-naked down the street for having a relationship while the man remained at his residence in the clip.

Some even expressed sympathy for his wife, who has to face such a situation due to cheating husband.

However, the netizens suspect the entire scene might have been staged for fun and shared on social media to garner publicity.