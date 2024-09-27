Woman Sues Diddy for Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Her for Years and Getting Her Pregnant

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing a new lawsuit filed by a woman who alleges he sexually abused her for years and got her pregnant. The lawsuit, filed under the pseudonym Jane Doe, was first reported by TMZ on Friday. According to Jane Doe, the rapper drugged and assaulted her over a four-year period, during which she got pregnant but later suffered a miscarriage.

She is the latest person to file a lawsuit against the embattled rapper, who is currently in a Brooklyn jail awaiting trial on drugs, racketeering and sex trafficking charges. The woman claims that she first met Diddy in 2020, when he invited her on an all-expenses-paid trip.

Sexually Abused Her and Got Her Pregnant

The lawsuit alleges that the woman met with Diddy regularly in 2021 and 2022 during arranged meetings in various locations, including Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. She claims that Diddy's staff employed "coercive and harassing language" to compel her to travel to see the music mogul.

According to the lawsuit, Diddy caused physical harm to the woman and forced her to take ketamine and other substances.

The woman reportedly became pregnant in July 2022 after being drugged and assaulted.

She claims that Diddy's associates pressured her to have an abortion before she ultimately suffered a miscarriage.

The lawsuit suggests that Diddy continued to reach out to the alleged victim until July 2024.

This lawsuit comes just days after another alleged victim, Thalia Graves, filed a lawsuit against the rapper in New York.

Graves, claims that the 54-year-old music mogul and his head of security, Joseph Sherman, raped her at the Bad Boy Records studios in New York in 2001. Graves alleges she was 25, and dating one of Diddy's employees when she was enticed into a meeting by Diddy, who said he wanted to "discuss her boyfriend's supposed performance issues."

Sex, Rape, Drugs and Physical Assault

According to her lawsuit, Diddy and Sherman "sequestered her" and gave her a drink that was "likely laced with a drug that eventually caused her briefly to lose consciousness."

Graves said that she woke up bound and restrained before Diddy and Sherman sexually assaulted her, committing both anal and vaginal rape.

She has contemplated suicide, has been compelled to undergo extensive psychological treatment, and continues to experience severe depression as a result of the alleged assault, according to the lawsuit.

Graves also claims she was unaware that Diddy and Sherman had recorded the assault until November 2023, when they reportedly showed the footage to several men.

The suit states that Graves' ex-boyfriend "disclosed that Combs and Sherman had a pattern and practice of non-consensually recording women engaging in sexual acts and making those videos available to the public, including by selling tapes as pornography."

Graves is the 11th person to publicly accuse Diddy of sexual assault.

The rapper is currently in jail in Brooklyn, awaiting trial on claims that he oversaw a disturbing empire of sexual offenses shielded by blackmail and extreme acts of violence.

He has been in federal detention since his arrest on Monday night at a hotel in Manhattan.