Disturbing Video of Diddy Kissing His Mother on Her Lips Resurfaces Day after His Arrest for Sexual Assault and Trafficking [WATCH]

A video of Diddy kissing his mother on the lips has resurfaced following his arrest. In the clip, the rapper, whose real name is Sean Combs, is seen with his mother, Janice Combs, as they both hook up to IVs. The video starts with Diddy smoking marijuana, introducing his mom as "Mom Dukes" and describing her as "single" and ready to mingle.

After the kiss, Diddy brags about taking his 83-year-old mother to strip clubs and muses about what a dating show featuring her would be like. Diddy, now facing trafficking allegations, filmed the video in 2022, a year before accusations of sexual abuse against him first came to light.

Diddy's Distasteful Video

"Yeah, my mom is gorgeous," the music mogul is heard saying, as the camera pans out to his mother sat next to him. "Let me introduce you to my mom - call [her] Mom Dukes," he continues.

"She's getting a drip with me - she's hydrating. What's up, Mom?"

Janice, smiling as she rehydrates intravenously, answers: "Everything's good baby - I'm here with you. I love you."

Clearly affectionate, Diddy expresses his love for his mother before giving her a spontaneous kiss on the lips.

"That's my baby," Janice says to those watching after the affectionate moment, as she receives even more praise from her only son.

"Mom is looking fresh," he remarks, using slang to compliment her outfit.

He tries to show her shoes to his followers but accidentally ends up filming her legs instead.

"Yeah, my mom is single," he then adds, apparently answering a question from a viewer in the live chat.

"I ain't going to hate on my mom's - she single.

"Me and my mom talked about one time doing a dating show with her," he continues. "She's so picky. She's so picky they don't stand [a chance]."

The two then share a laugh, with Diddy adding, "Yeah, that'll be the funniest show in the world," to which Janice agrees.

"It will be - especially with me,' she laughs, mere months before prosecutors would allege he forced female and male victims into drugged-up sex excursions dubbed 'Freak Offs', that would leave them so dehydrated they needed IV drips after.

"I don't even want to get started with you when you're doing that," he jokes, adding, 'Yeah, my mom's single - yeah. For real."

"Mom Dukes know how to have a good time. Ain't sitting the house playing - [she's] outside moving and shaking, baby."

Diddy in Trouble

The renewed attention comes just two months after Diddy's mother was rushed to a South Florida hospital, where she lives, due to chest discomfort amid her son's federal case. She spent a few days there undergoing tests, with her son reportedly present throughout her stay.

Sources close to the family told TMZ that "He's her comfort in this," referring to the 54-year-old who was recently found guilty.

The exact cause of her pain remains unknown, and further details about her hospital visit have not been released.

On Tuesday, a federal judge denied bail to the rapper after he pleaded not guilty to the charges, offering his and his mother's Miami homes as collateral.

During earlier searches of Combs' properties, law enforcement officials seized narcotics, performance videos, and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, according to prosecutors. They also confiscated firearms and ammunition, including three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers, found in his bedroom closet in Miami.