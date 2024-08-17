Woman Stabbed More than30 Times, Boyfriend Found Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide

A horrifying scene unfolded in Staten Island this week, as police discovered a woman fatally stabbed and her boyfriend dead in what authorities are investigating as a potential murder-suicide.

Priscilla Scarpati, 36, was found with over 30 stab wounds when officers arrived at a home on Amador Street and Amity Place in Graniteville around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Law enforcement sources confirmed the severity of the attack, describing the scene as particularly brutal.

Alongside Scarpati, her boyfriend, 37-year-old James Guidone, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive. Unlike Scarpati, Guidone showed no visible signs of trauma, leading investigators to question the circumstances of his death. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The tragic discovery has left the local community in shock, as details about the couple's relationship and the events leading up to the incident continue to emerge. According to law enforcement sources, Guidone had been under significant stress in recent months. His great-aunt, Laura Guidone, shared that he had been struggling with a number of personal issues, including caring for his brother and father, both of whom had ongoing battles with substance abuse.

Laura expressed disbelief that her nephew could have been involved in such a violent act. "I just can't believe he did this," she said, recalling the many times she had tried to offer him support. "He was worried about everything—his house, the mortgage, how he was going to manage it all."

The couple had reportedly argued in the days leading up to the tragedy, which may have contributed to Guidone's deteriorating mental state. Laura Guidone noted that her nephew had become increasingly desperate, often sending her distressed text messages about his struggles. However, communication abruptly ceased around August 9, which she now sees as a concerning sign.

Despite her efforts to help him, Laura believes that James felt trapped and unable to see a way out of his situation. "He wouldn't listen to anything else," she said. "In his mind, it was one way, that's it. I tried to help him as much as I could."

As investigators continue to piece together what happened, toxicology reports on Guidone's body are being conducted to determine if substances may have played a role in his death. The city medical examiner's office will ultimately decide the official cause of death for both Guidone and Scarpati.

The incident has cast a pall over the Graniteville neighborhood, where the couple had been living together. As the investigation unfolds, the community is left grappling with the shock and sorrow of the tragic loss. Authorities are urging anyone with additional information to come forward as they work to bring clarity to this devastating event.