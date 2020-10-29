A former Jefferson County Public Schools teacher has been accused of multiple sex crimes including repeatedly molesting and abusing a minor student and sending nude photos of hers to him. According to court documents, the teacher was indicted on more than a dozen charges on Tuesday, several of which allege sexual contact with a student and attempting to cover it up.

Micca Watts-Gordon, 36, was reassigned to non-instructional duties following the allegations but she continued having unlawful sex with the students even after that, which has shocked the court. In fact, Watts-Gordon is also accused of masturbating in front of the student in the school on several occasions.

Teacher or Predator?

Watts-Gordon, according o court documents, allegedly molested a 13-year-old male, who was her student at the W.E.B. DuBois Academy on multiple occasions over a period of four months. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Reinhardt, in his motion to seek an arrest warrant for Watts-Gordon, said that she sent "nude and sexual photos of herself" to the boy.

However, that was just the beginning of her long list of crimes. He also "induced him to send her nude and sexual photos of himself," and provided him with an iPad to help "facilitate this exchange." Besides, she would molest the student in the school and also allegedly masturbated in the presence of the student or while communicating with the minor, who "saw or heard her masturbate."

The incidents happened between August and November 2019. "Once this inappropriate conduct was exposed, (Watts-Gordon) destroyed evidence by erasing her social media accounts and erasing her phone," the motion says. "She also instructed the victim, and other students to erase their social media accounts as well so that there wouldn't be evidence of her criminal behavior."

Long List of Crimes

After she got busted, watts-Gordon was reassigned to a non-instructional role in the school district's materials department, while police launched an investigation. However, despite clear instructions from the school in a letter that she can't contact the boy, parents and any of the teachers, she kept in touch with the victim on social media and through a third party.

However, Watts-Gordon so far has denied the charges. Her attorney, Steve Romines, said that Watts-Gordon will plead not guilty to the charges during her arraignment Monday. Watts-Gordon faces a at least 15 charges including first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, use of a minor in a sexual performance, six counts of first-degree sexual abuse, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of criminal attempted third-degree sodomy and four counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors.

Although she is out on bail, she may end up serving a long term in jail if proved guilty. One of the most severe charges against her is Class B felonies, which are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.