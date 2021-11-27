Woman Passenger Breastfeeds Cat Onboard a Delta Airlines Flight, Refuses to Put it Back in Carrier

Passengers onboard a Delta Airlines flight bound to Atlanta were witness to a bizarre incident of a fellow passenger 'breastfeeding her cat.' A screenshot of a message that appears to be from the crew informing about the incident went viral on social media in no time. The message shown in the now-viral screenshot suggests that a woman passenger breastfed her cat during the flight and refused to put the cat back in its carrier despite repeated requests.

The incident took place during a recent trip onboard Delta Flight 1360, a route that travels between Syracuse, New York, and Atlanta, Georgia. It is not clear, however, when did it occur. The screengrab of the message showed that a passenger in seat 13A is 'breastfeeding her cat' and will not put it back in the carrier when a flight attendant requested her. The message further asked that the situation be handled by the airlines' 'Red Coat' team on landing.

Incidents related to emotional support animals

The viral screenshot on social media encompassed a message sent using the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS), used by the pilots and/or the crew to transmit short text-based messages to the ground. "Req Redcoat meet AC Pax (passenger) in (seat) 13A is breastfeeding a cat and will not put the cat back in its carrier when FA (flight attendant) requested," the message read.

According to reports, the airline has experienced an increase in incidents related to emotional support animals by 84 percent in the past few years, which has duly prompted tighter regulations to stop the same. Rules clearly state that pets on board a flight must be in their carriers at all times, but the woman in question refused to follow the protocol. The identity of the woman is not clear at the moment. Delta Airlines has not commented on the reported incident yet.

'The cat was screaming for its life'

According to Newsweek, a TikTok account from flight attendant Ainsley Elizabeth referenced what appears to be the same incident with a video alleging that 'the woman had a hairless cat swaddled in a blanket' that looked like a baby and was breastfeeding it. "She was trying to get the cat to latch and the cat was screaming for its life," Elizabeth said in the video. Claims made in the video, however, weren't verified yet.

'Beyond bizarre'

Social media sleuths took a dig at the incident and called it 'beyond bizarre'. Some even termed it 'hilarious' while others had a hard time believing it actually happened. "Am I reading this right? A woman breastfeeding a cat on an airplane? This is just too much to process," one person tweeted.