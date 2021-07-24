Woman Jumps to Death from 46-Storey New York City Building Holding Her Dog in Her Arms

A woman and her pet dog died after she jumped from the roof of her luxury building in New York City with her pet in tow, police said. The 60-year-old unidentified woman had just finished her meal when she jumped to her death with her 'lap dog' from the 46th floor of the building around 1 pm on Friday.

The woman had left a handwritten letter where she talked about stress, according to the New York Post. She lived in the building called The Victory at 561 10th Ave. near 41st Street in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan - the site of another fatal jumping incident in February 2020.

Tragic Death

According to police, the woman after writing the note where she mentioned about depression and stress, simply walked to the edge and jumped. Bottles of medication were found in her apartment, sources said.

"Looks like depression," a source said. Local resident Dimitri Wallace told outlet that he was sitting on the roof of the building across the street from The Victory moments before the woman jumped when a paper airplane note floated by and landed next to him.

Wallace, who collected the plane, told the New York Post, after unfolding the paper plane he saw the words "You are blessed!" scrawled on one of the paper airplane's wings. On the other, someone had written: "Stay strong. You'll get through this!"

"It landed on my roof up here, like directly above. I was like 'Oh s**t, is somebody OK?'" Wallace said. "Yo, that's crazy that somebody like threw this note and then this literally happened like right after," he said of the suicide. "I just saw it, and I was like 'Oh, that's weird.'

"I threw it off the roof," he said of the paper airplane. "I wanted to just send it to whoever ... just passing along a positive message."

Still Unsolved

Given that the incident happened in the afternoon, many were witness to this apparent suicide. Witnesses were shocked to see the woman lying on the ground in a pool of blood. Both the woman and her dog were declared dead at the scene, police said.

"Bro, she threw herself out with a dog! With a dog!" exclaimed Mike Olive, 37, a construction worker from across the street.

"It's unfortunate that somebody finds themselves in that situation. It's unfortunate. Hopefully, God has her in his hands," he said.

Hesham Almakaleh, 20, was working as a security guard at a charter school across the street and said he was glad school wasn't in session so kids didn't have to see the woman jump.

'How could you just grab your dog?' Almakaleh added.

The incident comes just over a year after another person had committed suicide in similar way in the same building. However, the victim in that incident did not land on the street or sidewalk next to the building.

The person was found on an above-ground landing and carried out a service entrance door to the building. Cops had to use ropes and a ladder to access the body in a confined space and hoist it up to a level where they could then remove it.