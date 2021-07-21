Who is Crosley MacEachen? Ohio High School Footballer Raped Teen Girl by Stripping Her Naked When She Was Asleep

A high school star football player from Ohio has been of entering a bedroom where a teenage girl was sleeping, removing her clothes and then raping her, weeks before Christmas, according to court documents. Crosley MacEachen, 18, a standout football player last season at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, has now been charged with rape, gross sexual imposition and sexual battery.

The allegations against MacEachen, which were first reported by The Cincinnati Enquirer, stem from an incident that reportedly occurred on December 6, 2020. However, MacEachen's attorney has denied the charges claiming that he is being framed.

Devilish Attack

According to court documents, on December 6, the teenage girl, who has not been named, was asleep in the bedroom of a Symmes Township home. MacEachen entered the room sometime in the middle of the night, allegedly stripped her nude and started having sex with her. The girl, however, remained unconscious.

At around 5 am that morning, the girl said she woke up suddenly to find MacEachen having intercourse with her, charging documents state. Both were undressed at that time with MacEachen forcing on the girl. "She pushed him off of her and realized she was naked, despite wearing clothes when she went to sleep," the filing mentions.

The girl, who was terrified, then fled the home and waited in her car for MacEachen to leave, according to the court documents. However, this wasn't the first time the girl became MacEachen's victim.

Just a month prior to the allegedly rape, MacEachen had grabbed the girl's butt in the bedroom of another home, this time in Sycamore Township, the girl claimed.

She then sat down on the bed, but when she attempted to get up, "he pushed her back down," according to the documents, and after ran out of the home and waited in her car for him to leave.

Repeat Offender

The girl somehow managed to save herself on that occasion too but MacEachen targeted her and finally raped her a month later. However, MacEachen's attorney Scott Croswell reportedly said that the allegations are false and that his client is being framed.

Croswell emphasized that the case is based on allegations that at this point are unproven. "We intend to aggressively defend the case," he said.

MacEachen played football at Moeller High School before transferring to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy for his senior year. An announcement from CHCA posted in May said he signed to play football at the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He also played basketball during his senior year at Cincinnati Hills, which costs $16,100 a year to attend and has been ranked the top Christian high school in Ohio.

"He is also one of the smartest football minds that I have coached. He understands the game as well as most coaches do. Crosley will have a remarkable career for NAIA powerhouse St. Francis,' his former coach KC Woods had said at that time.

However, that may not materialize anymore after MacEachen's arrest in June. MacEachen is presently free after a family member posted a $100,000 bond. No trial date for the case has been set yet.