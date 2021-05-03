Woman Forced to Leave Beach as Another Woman Finds Her Bikini to Be 'Offensive & Revealing'

A woman took to social media explaining her ordeal on how she was pressurized by another woman to leave the beach simply because she was sunbathing in a bikini and a family who arrived at the beach didn't like the visuals.

Savannah Sims, who was soaking in the sun at a Miami beach in Florida, says a family stepped on the sand close to her and within minutes, began taking issues with her bikini and heard murmurs from the mother saying her outfit is too revealing and ''not okay''.

Sims tried to ignore the murmurs made by the family and within minutes was confronted by the mother asking her to leave the beach after taking offense at her green bikini, saying it's too tiny and revealing.

To diffuse the situation and to avoid getting in to a verbal fight during the pandemic, considering she has to take on the whole family at a time, Sims simply walked away from their sight in the hopes of not being bothered again.

Hurt by the way she was treated by the family, Sims took to her TikTok handle by creating a video on how she was asked to leave the beach and also showed her bikini to her followers claiming that her two-piece wasn't offensive or revealing in anyway whatsoever.

Sims called the incident the ''worst experience'' of her life and explained to her followers saying, ''The mum starts saying to her boyfriend, 'no I can't have that' and 'that's not OK with me'. look up and she's looking at me, so I asked if there's an issue.''

She continued saying that the woman confronted her asking to cover up her butt and other private parts claiming them to be visible, while they were not. ''She said she doesn't want to see my butt and lady parts,'' and stated that she was laying on her back and her butt was obviously not visible and flipped the camera towards her bikini showing that it isn't as tiny as the woman made it out to be.

''To be clear, this is what I'm wearing. Pretty frigging normal right?'' she said. However, her followers supported her by saying that the woman was wrong in asking her to leave the beach despite being dressed normally at the beach. ''I grew up in Hawaii and that is an extremely modest bikini compared to what the girls in my high school would wear,'' commented a user under her video.