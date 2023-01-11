Woman Claims in TikTok Video She Went on Tinder Date with Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger When He Tried to 'Touch Her' [WATCH]

A woman, who has claimed to have gone on a Tinder date with Bryan Kohberger seven years ago, said that the 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect forced himself into her apartment and "kept trying to touch her" and told her that she had "good birthing hips." The woman, only known by her first name Hayley, made the claims in a TikTok video posted on Monday.

Hayley recounted her alleged brief courtship with the suspected killer in the TikTok video calling the encounter quite weird as she felt uncomfortable with the way Kohberger allegedly approached her. The clip, which was posted on Monday, has now been viewed more than one million times.

On a Date with a Criminal

Hayley claimed in the TikTokto video that she allegedly met on Kohberger on Tinder around seven years ago when she was still a psychology student at Penn State Hazelton. The two bonded over the fact that Kohberger was also studying psychology at a nearby institution, according to Hayley.

The woman claimed her seven-year-old encounter with the alleged murderer was "extremely brief," lasting no longer than 24 hours. "My interactions with Bryan were very brief. I don't know much about him," the woman said in her TikTok video posted Monday.

"We matched on Tinder, we talked for a couple of hours and then he was like, 'Hey, you want to go to the movies with me tonight?' I was like, sure. So we went to the movies," Hayley said of her first interaction with Kohberger.

However, the interaction soon changed as did Kohberger's behavior, said Hayley. "He like, completely changed once we were in my dorm so I'm glad I was able to get away."

"I thought he was just going to drop me off, but that was not the case. He kind of invited himself inside," she said.

Kohberger wanted to watch another Netflix video once he was in Hayley's room, and that's when things started to become scary. She stated that on the second viewing, he "kept trying to touch me."

"He was very pushy when it came to coming back in my dorm with me. But I didn't get like scary vibes or anything from that. I just thought he was a stage five clinger because he said he wanted to spend more time with me," said Hayley.

"He kept trying to touch me. Not, like, inappropriately, just trying to tickle me, and like rub my shoulders and stuff and I was like 'why are you touching me?'" she recalled in her video.

Kohberger became "super serious" after she asked him why he was groping her, according to Hayley.

"He's like, 'I'm not,' and I'm like, 'you are, though,' and he's like, 'I'm not touching you.' Kind of trying to gaslight me into thinking that he didn't touch me, which is weird," she claimed.

Escaped Luckily

Harley's claims have once again raised questions about Kohberger's nature and how long he had been stalking his victims before stabbing to death Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21 on November 13.

Hayley's TikTok vide o has since been viewed 1.3 million times. Hayley also claimed that when Kohberger denied trying to touch her, she excused herself to visit the common restroom in the dorm, and Kohberger allegedly followed her there.

"He didn't go in with me, but like he stood outside the door ... I just thought that was weird," she said.

Hayley claimed that she pretended to be sick because she realized she wanted Kohberger to leave but was too socially awkward to ask. "It wasn't because I was scared of him or thought he would hurt me if I asked him to leave. It was just mostly because I'm socially awkward. I didn't know how to ask him to leave," Hayley claimed.

After that, Kohberger allegedly sent Hayley a message on Tinder to let her know he was leaving. Even though her strategy worked, Kohberger allegedly texted her an hour later and told her that she had "good birthing hips," according to Hayley.

In a follow up video, Hayley clarified that she initially shared her account in order to refute rumors about the encounter that had started to circulate on various social media sites.

She continued by expressing her wish for other young girls to exercise caution when meeting up with strangers.

"Just be aware of who you're meeting up with and maybe save another 19-year-old girl from being stupid," she said.

"I was lucky that he didn't hurt me and I was lucky that no one else I went on Tinder dates with hurt me but things could have ended very differently."

Kohberger is a PhD student and teaching assistant in the Washington State University Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology. On December 30, he was taken into custody at the Pennsylvania home of his family and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of criminal burglary.

He is suspected of breaking into an off-campus student residence close to the University of Idaho and fatally stabbing four people early in the morning on November 13. When the murders took place, there were two additional roommates living there, but they were not attacked.