Bryan Kohberger Joined Online Groups and Discussed the Murders of Four Idaho Students Before His Arrest, Ex-FBI Investigator Shares Chilling Proof

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger likely joined online groups discussing the killings, a former FBI investigator has suggested. Jennifer Coffindaffer claimed to have been following the comments made by Pappa Rodgers, a Facebook user, and InsideLooking, a Redditor, who both made terrifying predictions about the murders that turned out to be accurate.

According to Coffindaffer's observations, two online personas who participated in discussions about the horrible killings accurately noted the date of the killings and the fact that authorities discovered a knife sheath, much before the details about the killings were made public. Thus, Coffindaffer believes that Kohberger may have joined online groups and discussed the killings.

New Revelations

Coffindaffer's observations also point to another similar discussion that took place with Pappa Rodgers, a Facebook user and participant in the University of Idaho Murders-Case Discussion group, according to a DailyMail.com report.

Coffindaffer pointed to a post to the group where Rodgers wrote: "Of the evidence released, the murder weapon has been consistent as a large fixed blade knife. This leads me to believe they found the sheath."

The outlet reported that Rodgers seemed to be adamant that the sheath was real and even got into a fight with other team members over it, who claimed he was speaking "like a serial killer." Despite Rodgers' apparent authority within the group, an admin of the group later explained that he was never an admin or moderator.

"He was on her and argued incessantly with people and said some really creepy stuff and posted similar questions to Bryan's crime questions," Kristine Cameron, one of the admins of the group later wrote.

"We removed Pappa Rodgers at 7:10 the evening before Bryan's arrest. He created a group page and had 6 people in it. No one has heard from Pappa Rodger since the arrest."

Planned Murders

Kohberger, 28, is being transported to Moscow after being charged with the killings of Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, who were found dead in their off-campus home on November 13.

In a brief court appearance on Thursday, Kohberger was seen grinning as police and prosecutors unveiled their shocking evidence against him, including how his DNA was discovered on a knife sheath at the site.

He made a brief court appearance in Moscow on Thursday and was denied bail immediately after an affidavit outlining the prosecution's case against him went viral online.

This came as reports emerged that Kohberger carried out the horrific crime in less than 13 minutes, according to an updated timeline of the University of Idaho slayings in the case's newly released police report.

The police believe that Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were slain between 4 am and 4:25 am. The one-hour timeframe has since been reduced to 25 minutes, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also revealed that investigators now believe Kernodle was still alive at 4:12 a.m. since phone records show she was using TikTok at that time, indicating she was probably still awake.

According to the affidavit, the four victims shared a house with two other roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, who were all back home by two in the morning after a night out.

This means Kohberger broke into the house sometime between 4 am and killed all four students by 4:13 am before walking downstairs when he was seen by Dylan Mortensen. Kohberger then fled the scene from the backdoor by 4:25 am.

According to the deceased students' roommates, the victims were all asleep or at least in their bedrooms by 4 am, with one exception. At about that time, a DoorDash delivery driver left Kernodle a food order at the house. So, it is likely that Kernodle was the one who was still awake.

Her cellphone records also reveal the same as she was still active on TikTok at 4:12 am.

It would be the final interaction any of the victims would have before dying. The driver, who reported the delivery to authorities during the investigation, has been identified, according to police.

Mortensen left her room after hearing what she thought was her roommate's cries and came face to face with a man wearing a black mask and bushy eyebrows. She watched him walk by while frozen in dread and waited six hours before phoning the police.

More information was revealed about the alleged stalking of Kohberger's victims. Before the murders in November, starting in the middle of August, his phone was discovered to have been within 12 feet of their Moscow residence.

Kaylee Goncalves' family was present in court, and when the homicide accusation against her daughter was being read, the mother of the deceased woman shook her head and sobbed.