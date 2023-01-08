Did Bryan Kohberger Attend Vigil of Four Idaho Victims 17 Days after Killing Them? Online Sleuths Post Chilling New Video [WATCH]

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger may have attended one of the vigils of his victims just 17 days after their killings, online sleuths believe as they have shared chilling new video evidence. A video posted online earlier last week shows a 28-year-old man who looks much like Kohberger entering the hall of mourning in Moscow two months ago.

The video was taken at a vigil for the four Idaho university students held on November 30 at the William H. Kibbie-ASUI Activity Center, home to the University of Idaho's football and basketball teams. The man resembles Kohberger and online sleuths claim that it was he who attended the vigil along with hundreds of others.

Who Is the Mystery Man?

The video, which has gone viral shows a man resembling Kohberger entering the hall of mourning in Moscow on November 30, exactly 17 days after he allegedly killed Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, at their off-campus home.

"Blue coat guy many think is Bryan Kohberger walking into the vigil," a Twitter user wrote. The man in the video does resemble Kohberger quite a bit. However, there is no evidence to support his identity.

The short video clip, which has amassed over 69,000 views, shows a man walking into view innocuously at about midfield of the football stadium while wearing a blue jacket, according to a DailyMail.com report.

The same Twitter user shared a video juxtaposing Kohberger's on-field appearance to recent images of him following the indictment.

There was a heated discussion about whether Kohberger might be the suspect in the mentions, with some users stating that he appeared to be the culprit and one person responding, "Yes." The height it is."

However, some also disagreed. Looks like a different guy who is older. Hairline doesn't look right," wrote one user.

One Twitter user suggested that it would make sense for Kohberger to go to the vigil "to absorb the sadness and fear from what he had done, or not be there to keep himself away from anything related to the murders."

Following rumors that Kohberger participated in internet chat groups discussing the unfortunate deaths, the viral video was released.

The viral video comes as several online sleuths and at least one former FBI investigator believe that Kohberger going multiple online chat groups discussing the horrific killings before his arrest.

New Revelations

Kohberger is believed to have posted about the case on Reddit and in Facebook groups before he was arrested, with investigators asserting that an appearance at a vigil would be expected of an alleged killer who they fear enjoyed the aftermath of the killings.

Jennifer Coffindaffer claimed to have been following the comments made by Pappa Rodgers, a Facebook user, and InsideLooking, a Redditor, who both made terrifying predictions about the murders that turned out to be accurate.

According to Coffindaffer's observations, two online personas who participated in discussions about the horrible killings accurately noted the date of the killings and the fact that authorities discovered a knife sheath, much before the details about the killings were made public.

Coffindaffer's observations also point to another similar discussion that took place with Pappa Rodgers, a Facebook user and participant in the University of Idaho Murders-Case Discussion group, according to a DailyMail.com report.

Coffindaffer pointed to a post to the group where Rodgers wrote: "Of the evidence released, the murder weapon has been consistent as a large fixed blade knife. This leads me to believe they found the sheath."

The outlet reported that Rodgers seemed to be adamant that the sheath was real and even got into a fight with other team members over it, who claimed he was speaking "like a serial killer." Despite Rodgers' apparent authority within the group, an admin of the group later explained that he was never an admin or moderator.

"He was on her and argued incessantly with people and said some really creepy stuff and posted similar questions to Bryan's crime questions," Kristine Cameron, one of the admins of the group later wrote.

"We removed Pappa Rodgers at 7:10 the evening before Bryan's arrest. He created a group page and had 6 people in it. No one has heard from Pappa Rodger since the arrest."

In a brief court appearance on Thursday, Kohberger was seen grinning as police and prosecutors unveiled their shocking evidence against him, including how his DNA was discovered on a knife sheath at the site.

He made a brief court appearance in Moscow on Thursday and was denied bail immediately after an affidavit outlining the prosecution's case against him went viral online.

This came as reports emerged that Kohberger carried out the horrific crime in less than 13 minutes, according to an updated timeline of the University of Idaho slayings in the case's newly released police report.

The police believe that Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were slain between 4 am and 4:25 am. The one-hour timeframe has since been reduced to 25 minutes, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also revealed that investigators now believe Kernodle was still alive at 4:12 a.m. since phone records show she was using TikTok at that time, indicating she was probably still awake.

According to the affidavit, the four victims shared a house with two other roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, who were all back home by two in the morning after a night out.

This means Kohberger broke into the house sometime between 4 am and killed all four students by 4:13 am before walking downstairs when he was seen by Dylan Mortensen. Kohberger then fled the scene from the backdoor by 4:25 am.

Mortensen left her room after hearing what she thought was her roommate's cries and came face to face with a man wearing a black mask and bushy eyebrows. She watched him walk by while frozen in dread and waited six hours before phoning the police.

More information was revealed about the alleged stalking of Kohberger's victims. Before the murders in November, starting in the middle of August, his phone was discovered to have been within 12 feet of their Moscow residence.