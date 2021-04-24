WJSN's Dayoung Hospitalized: Singer Suffering from Autoimmune Disorder; Agency Issues Statement

WJSN member Dayoung has been hospitalized. Her agency Starship Entertainment has released a statement sharing updates on the singer's heath. Currently, she is said to be responding to treatment and has been advised to take rest.

In a statement released by Starship Entertainment released on WJSN's official fan café on April 23, it said that the singer had to be hospitalized as her health took turn for the worse. Dayoung will, thus, not be taking part in WJSN's scheduled events for some time. The agency assured fans that an updated statement on the singer's health will be released soon.

Starship Entertainment Statement

"On April 22, WJSN's Dayoung went to the hospital after her health took a turn for the worse due to an autoimmune disorder. On the advice of the doctors, she is now taking a rest. As a result, she will not be able to attend WJSN's scheduled event," the statement read.

"We will release further statements about the details of WJSN's upcoming fan sign event. As an agency, we will do our best to take care of our artists' health, and we apologize for causing fans concern," the agency stated further.

WJSN had made its comeback with the mini album Unnatural just three weeks back. Dayoung will not be able to take part in the events including promotional activities related to the album.

Im Da Young, popularly known as Dayoung, is not only a singer but is an equally brilliant actor. The 21-year-old star is managed by Starship Entertainment and Yue Hua Entertainment. She is a member of three groups, including all-girl group WJSN, its sub-unit WJSN CHOCOME, and project group Y TEEN. Previously she was a member of the all-girl group Cosmic Girls.

She graduated from Seoul Performing Arts High School and is trying to make a mark as an actress too. She made her debut with Kakao Talk TV drama Love Revolution. The drama premiered on September 1, 2020.

Looks like 2020 was a busy year for Dayoung as she also made her debut as the member of WJSN's first sub-unit, WJSN CHOCOME in September 2020. Continuous activities might have resulted in stress and the singer's health started collapsing gradually.

What is Autoimmune Disorder?

An autoimmune disorder is a condition in which the immune system attacks the body. According to natural process, the immune system guards against germs like bacteria and viruses. The immune system can differentiate between foreign cells and body's own cells. Thus, whenever there are foreign invaders, it attacks them through fighter cells and guards the body parts.

But when someone is suffering from autoimmune disorder, the immune system cannot differentiate between foreign cells and own cells. So, it mistakes parts of the body including joints or skin as foreign, thus releasing proteins called autoantibodies, which attack healthy cells.