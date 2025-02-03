The Witch: Everything About Mystery Romance Drama Starring GOT7 Member Jinyoung

With only a couple of weeks left for the premiere of The Witch, the production team has shared several details about the upcoming mystery romance drama, including the story, cast, poster, teaser, and streaming details. The mini-series is based on a webtoon of the same name, created by Moving author Kang Full.

The K-drama features Park Jin Young and Roh Jeong Eui in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Im Jae Hyuk, Jang Hee Ryung, Jang Hye Jin, and Ahn Nae Sang. Screenwriter Jo Yoo Jin wrote the script, and Kim Tae Gyun directed it. The mini-series is scheduled to premiere on Saturday (February 15) at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Here is everything about the upcoming mystery romance drama starring GOT7 member Jinyoung and actress Roh Jeong Eui.

Story

The Witch revolves around the life of a woman who isolated herself from the rest of the world because of a tragic incident. Her life takes an unexpected turn after she meets a man who refuses to give up on her. He risks his life to figure out the reason behind the woman's tragic fate.

Cast

Roh Jeong Eui will play Park Mi Jeong, a woman chased by the villagers after all the men who dated her died. The villagers called her a witch due to the mysterious demise of her father and the deaths of several of her male friends and classmates. Gradually, the woman begins believing she is a witch and distances herself.

"During the casting meeting with Roh Jeong Eui, it felt like Mi Jeong herself had walked into the room. During the test shoot, she immersed herself so deeply in the role that the entire staff exclaimed, 'It's Mi Jeong!' That's how much she [perfectly] embodied the character," Director Kim Tae Kyun said, praising Roh Jeong Eui.

Jinyoung will appear as Lee Dong Jin, a man who risks his life for Mi Jeong. He grew up with the female lead and had an unrequited love for her. He unexpectedly meets her after ten years and decides to investigate the curse that is affecting her life.

"[Jinyoung's] stable voice and gaze resemble Dong Jin. The actor also possesses the innocence and sincerity of the character," Director Kim Tae Kyun shared.

Teaser

A teaser shows a glimpse of the romantic journey between Dong Jin and Mi Jeong. The clip begins by featuring them as high school students and the beginning of their mysterious love. Mi Jeong captures Dong Jin's attention during their high school days because of her sorrowful expression.

When a male student was struck by lightning, rumors started spreading that Mi Jeong caused the accident. Whenever similar incidents took place in the village, the villagers began blaming the female lead. Gradually, Mi Jeong began believing the rumors and distanced herself from everybody.

The video then features a time jump and introduces Dong Jin as a data miner. He hears the name Mi Jeong on a subway station and looks around for her. When he sees a man confessing his love, his focus shifts to the woman beside him. She politely asks the man if he knows anything about her. Dong Jin follows Mi Jeong with the determination to help her.