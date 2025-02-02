For Eagle Brothers Episode 2: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

For Eagle Brothers episode 2 will air on KBS2 on Sunday (February 2) at 8:00 p.m. KST. The chapter will feature the wedding ceremony of Ma Kwang Sook and Oh Jang Soo. According to the production team, the viewers can expect to watch a lovely romance between the couple. People in Korea can watch the second episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

For Eagle Brothers is an ongoing KBS drama that revolves around the life of five brothers who own a traditional brewery called Eagle Brewery. The brewery has been traditionally making liquor for three generations. The story begins after the eldest sister-in-law becomes the head of the family. She took responsibility after her husband passed away just ten days after their marriage.

The mini-series features Uhm Ji Won, Ahn Jae Wook, Lee Pil Mo, Choi Dae Chul, Kim Dong Wan, Yoon Park, Lee Seok Gi, and Yoo In Young. Screenwriter Goo Hyun Sook wrote the script for this mini-series, and Choi Sang Yeol directed it. The K-drama will air a new episode on KBS every Saturday and Sunday.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of For Eagle Brothers Episode 2:

US - 7:00 a.m.

Canada - 7:00 a.m.

Australia - 8:30 p.m.

New Zealand - 11:00 a.m.

Japan - 8:00 p.m.

Mexico - 8:00 a.m.

Brazil - 8:00 a.m.

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 p.m.

India - 4:30 p.m.

Indonesia - 6:00 p.m.

Singapore - 7:00 p.m.

China - 7:00 p.m.

Europe - 1:00 p.m.

France - 1:00 p.m.

Spain - 1:00 p.m.

UK - 12:00 a.m.

South Africa - 12:00 p.m.

Philippines - 7:00 p.m.

Preview and Spoilers

For Eagle Brothers episode 2 preview teases the beginning of a new journey for Ma Kwang Sook and Han Dong Seok. It shows the fateful and unexpected meetings between Kwang Sook and Dong Seok. The chapter will share new details about the five brothers and their eventful lives.