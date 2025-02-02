For Eagle Brothers First Impression: KBS Drama Opens to Mixed Reviews

For Eagle Brothers, the new KBS Drama that premiered on Saturday (February 1) has opened to mixed reviews. A few viewers found the first episode entertaining, while some K-drama fans expressed disappointment after watching the premiere.

For Eagle Brothers is an ongoing KBS drama that revolves around the life of five brothers who own a traditional brewery called Eagle Brewery. The brewery has been traditionally making liquor for three generations. The story begins after the eldest sister-in-law becomes the head of the family. She took responsibility after her husband passed away just ten days after their marriage.

The mini-series features Uhm Ji Won, Ahn Jae Wook, Lee Pil Mo, Choi Dae Chul, Kim Dong Wan, Yoon Park, Lee Seok Gi, and Yoo In Young. Screenwriter Goo Hyun Sook wrote the script for this mini-series, and Choi Sang Yeol directed it. The K-drama will air a new episode on KBS every Saturday and Sunday.

The family drama, starring Uhm Ji Won, Ahn Jae Wook, Choi Dae Chul, Kim Dong Wan, Yoon Park, Lee Seok Gi, and Yoo In Young, will return with a new episode on Saturday (February 8).

For Eagle Brothers First Impression

Rain on your wedding day is often considered a sign of good luck, but for Jang-soo, it's far from it. From failing to crack the object, seeing her wedding dress, etc. #ForEagleBrothersEp1 was filled with bad omens. It's a shame, he's so honest and kind. #ForEagleBrothers.

#ForEagleBrothersEp1 was quite enjoyable! I'm tempted to say We're So Back, but let's not get carried away since it's only the first episode. That said, all the ingredients for an enjoyable weekend drama are here. Already picked my favorite characters!

Loved the first episode. We even had a kiss between Lee Pilmo and Uhm Jiwon in first episode. Loved both of them together which will make it even more painful for what's to come very soon.

The singing scene at the meeting with Gwang Sook and her mom when both Jang Soo and Gwang Sook starts singing made me teary. I liked both of them from the first episode. Gonna hurt soon. Good writing and acting by both Lee Pilmo and Uhm Jiwon.