Wisconsin Elementary School Teacher Admits to 'Making Out' With Her 11-Year-Old Student, Having Sexual Contact with Him

A 25-year-old elementary school teacher faces more than a decade behind bars after she pleaded guilty to having illicit sexual contact with one of her students.

Madison Bergmann, formerly a fifth grade teacher at River Crest Elementary School in Hudson, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty on Monday to child enticement with sexual contact and sexual misconduct by school staff, court records say.

As part of the plea deal, the most serious charge of first-degree child sexual assault was dismissed. Bergmann was in tears for the most part of the hearing and as she was led away in handcuffs. She's currently being held in the St. Croix County Jail without bond.

Bergmann Told the Student She Wanted to Make Out With Him 'All the Time,' and That He Turns Her On

As previously reported, the victim's parents became suspicious after the discovered that their 11-year-old son had been communicating with Bergmann on a daily basis since he received her contact details on a skiing trip during winter break. A forensic search of the phone revealed evidence of the inappropriate contact.

Letters in a folder found in the victim's backpack allegedly showed the engaged teacher telling the boy she loved him "more than anyone in the world."

"One of my cousins is in the 5th grade and I can't imagine a man talking to her how we talk. I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here and stop," Bergmann allegedly said.

In one alleged text exchange, the victim said, "Haha bro I just want to make out with you." The teacher is accused of replying with, "I do too! Like alllll the time." Charging documents reportedly said that Bergmann's notes tell the boy "she loves him, wants to kiss him, he turns her on and that she is obsessed with him."

Bergmann and the Student Discussed Multiple Sexual Encounters in the Classroom During Lunch or After School

The texts included messages from Bergmann allegedly discussing multiple encounters inside the Hudson, Wis., classroom during lunch or after school. She allegedly told the child how much she enjoyed him touching her. Some of the alleged assaults even happened in Bergmann's classroom, according to the complaint.

Bergmann was arrested two months before her wedding, which her fiancé later called off. She faces up to 12 years in prison. Her sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 22.