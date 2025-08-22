The Winning Try Episode 9 Preview, Spoilers: What Lies Ahead for Joo Ga Ram and Bang Heung Nam?

The Winning Try episode 9 will air on SBS on Friday (August 22) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter will focus on the rivalry between Joo Ga Ram and Bang Heung Nam. According to the production team, the viewers can expect to watch fun-filled moments between these two in the upcoming episode.

The newly released stills show a heated argument between Joo Ga Ram and Bang Heung Nam. A photo shows them furiously grabbing each other by the collar. Another image shows the rugby coach and the aerobics coach rolling on the ground. They are covered in the floor from head to toe when they freeze mid-way.

Here is everything to know about The Winning Try episode 9, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch The Winning Try Episode 9?

People in Korea can watch the next episode of this SBS sports drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Winning Try Episode 9:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

The Winning Try is an ongoing sports drama that premiered on SBS on Friday (July 25) at 9:50 PM KST. It revolves around the life of Joo Ga Ram, a former rugby star. The story begins after he gets entangled in a doping scandal, which turns his life upside down. Ga Ram becomes the new coach of the rugby team at his alma mater, with the ambition to lead the team to victory at the National Sports Festival.

The mini-series stars Yoon Kye Sang, Kim Yo Han, Kim E Jun, Lee Su Chan, Yoon Jae Chan, Hwang Sung Bin, Woo Min Kyu, and Cho Han Gyeol. Screenwriter Im Jin A wrote the script, and Jang Young Seok directed it.