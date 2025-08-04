How Did Song Young Kyu Die? The Winning Try Actor Unexpectedly Passes Away at 52

Song Young Kyu, a South Korean actor who appeared in several K-dramas, including the ongoing SBS drama "The Winning Try," unexpectedly passed away on Monday, August 4, at the age of 52. The Defects actor was found dead inside a car at around 8:00 am KST, according to the officials.

The vehicle was parked in a residential complex in Yongin of Gyeonggi province, where an acquaintance discovered the deceased, the Yongin Dongbu Police Station in Gyeonggi province confirmed. The person immediately reported it to authorities, who confirmed that there is no sign of foul play.

The police stated that no note was found at the scene, and an investigation is going on to find out the exact cause of his death. The officials will question his family members to investigate the recent events and will consider the need to conduct an autopsy.

Young Kyu's funeral service will take place in Room 1 of the Davos Hospital funeral home in Cheoin District, Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday, August 6, at 8:00 am KST. His mortal remains will reportedly rest at the Hambeoksan Memorial Park. The actor was survived by his wife and two daughters.

Tributes Pour In

After news of Young Kyu's unexpected passing broke, his fans began pouring in tributes to their favorite South Korean actor online. The messages ranged from "Rest in peace Song Young Kyu" to "This is really sad". Here are a few of them:

Omg! Rip to this king. He will forever be missed.

Actor Song Young Kyu who was part of the cast of "Hwarang" is no more. This is a sad news.

He had a small character in tale of the nine tailed too. This is so sad.

You will be missed. R.I.P.

One more actor killed by the fingers of netizens hiding behind their phones and computers, acting as if their lives are purer and cleaner.

I feel like the industry and journalist should really think about the type of pressure to add on to a person by "idolising" him / her. Also people who maliciously comment and condemn others should reflect on how even your one comment can affect the person.

Gosh.. I really like him whenever he's in his villain roles. You'll be missed greatly.

when you talk about OG Kdrama villains..... and that deep voice!!! Man RIP and prayers for his family friends and fellow fans.

I cannot count all the drama I've watched with him in it. A total character actor to the core. You will be missed. Rest in peace.

May he find peace in the embrace of our Creator.

I couldn't believe it when I first saw the news. My condolences to the family.

Another artist under so much pressure from the never ending cyber bullying & media scrutiny that has resulted in suicide . I despair of these cruel people that think it's their right to judge so righteously over everything an artist does.

Rest in peace. but this is pressure from South Korea news media outlets and netizens who live malicious comments.

Young Kyu was part of several movies, like Extreme Job, The Desperate Chase, and Land of Happiness. He also appeared in multiple K-dramas, including Love Scout, The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection, and Hwarang.

In June, the South Korean actor was caught driving under the influence for nearly five kilometres in Giheung District of Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. The news about this incident came to light a month later, resulting in public outrage. As a result, he stepped down from his role in the play "Shakespeare In Love". Meanwhile, the production team of The Winning Try and The Defects announced their decisions to edit out his scenes as much as possible from the ongoing dramas.