The Winning Try Episode 7: Love is in the Air for Yoon Sung Joon and Seo Woo Jin

The Winning Try episode 7 will air on SBS on Friday (August 15) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter will focus on the blossoming romance between Yoon Sung Joon and Seo Woo Jin. According to the production team, viewers can expect to watch sweet and refreshing chemistry between these two in the upcoming episode.

The newly released stills hint at a budding romance between Sung Joon and Woo Jin as they show them enjoying a late-night date. They sit side-by-side and exchange sweet glances. A photo captures the blushing face of Sung Joon while he adorably and affectionately talks to Woo Jin. Meanwhile, Woo Jin hints at a shift in her feelings for the captain of the Hanyang High rugby team as she is seen smiling.

"In this week's episode, Sung Joon begins to openly show his interest in Woo Jin. We hope viewers will enjoy the refreshing and sweet chemistry between these two," the production team shared.

Here is everything to know about The Winning Try episode 7, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

The Hanyang Physical Education High School rugby team will compete with Daesang High in the Presidential Cup National Rugby Championship. The team is full of energy under the leadership of Joo Ga Ram and newcomer Moon Woong.

How to Watch The Winning Try Episode 7?

People in Korea can watch the next episode of this SBS sports drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Winning Try Episode 7:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

The Winning Try is an ongoing sports drama that premiered on SBS on Friday (July 25) at 9:50 PM KST. It revolves around the life of Joo Ga Ram, a former rugby star. The story begins after he gets entangled in a doping scandal, which turns his life upside down. Ga Ram becomes the new coach of his alma mater's rugby team with a goal to make the team win at the National Sports Festival.

The mini-series stars Yoon Kye Sang, Kim Yo Han, Kim E Jun, Lee Su Chan, Yoon Jae Chan, Hwang Sung Bin, Woo Min Kyu, and Cho Han Gyeol. Screenwriter Im Jin A wrote the script, and Jang Young Seok directed it.