My Girlfriend Is The Man! Episode 8: Everything We Know So Far

My Girlfriend Is The Man! episode 8 will air on KBS2 on Thursday (August 14) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter will focus on Kim Ji Hoon, Kang Min Joo, and Park Yoon Jae. According to the production team, viewers can expect to watch a chaotic clash in the upcoming episode.

The newly released stills show Park Yoon Jae stunned, watching Kang Min Joo and Kim Ji Hoon sleeping under the same blanket. A photo captures the surprise on Park Yoon Jae's face after watching the two rivals sleeping in the same bed. Another image focuses on sleeping Kang Min Joo and Kim Ji Hoon, while the third one features a chaotic moment.

Kim Ji Hoon and Kang Min Joo get involved in a wild brawl shortly after they wake up. They pull each other's hair and get into a fight. The newly released stills have left the viewers wondering how the two rivals ended up in the same bed.

Here is everything about My Girlfriend Is The Man! episode 8, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch My Girlfriend Is The Man! Episode 8?

People in Korea can watch the next episode of this KBS romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viu and Rakuten Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Girlfriend Is The Man! Episode 8:

My Girlfriend is the Man! is an ongoing romantic comedy drama based on a webtoon of the same name. It premiered on KBS2 on Wednesday (July 23) at 9:50 PM KST. The mini-series features ASTRO member Yoon San Ha as Park Yoon Jae, an astronomy student. OH MY GIRL member Arin portrays his girlfriend, Kim Ji Eun. The KBS drama revolves around the transformation of Kim Ji Eun as a man named Kim Ji Hoon, played by Yoo Jung Hoo. Chuu appears as Kang Min Joo, a popular student in college.

Screenwriter Lee Hae Na wrote the script for this K-drama, and Yoo Kwan Mo directed it. Studio N and Blossom Story produced this mini-series, which airs on KBS2 every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:50 PM KST.