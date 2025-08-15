The Nice Guy Episodes 9 and 10: Will Park Seok Chul and Kang Mi Young Call It Quits?

The Nice Guy episodes 9 and 10 will air on JTBC on Friday (August 15) at 9:10 PM KST. The chapter will focus on the relationship between Park Seok Chul and Kang Mi Young. According to the production team, their relationship is in danger. The producers asked the viewers to tune in to JTBC on Friday to find out what lies ahead for the two.

People in Korea can watch the new episodes on TV or stream them online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

The Nice Guy revolves around the relationship between Park Seok Chul, the eldest grandson of a third-generation gangster family, and his first love, Kang Mi Young. The male lead has an unexpectedly poor heart, and his lover wants to be a singer. The mini-series stars Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sung Kyung, and Park Hoon.

Screenwriter Kim Woon Kyung wrote the script for this mini-series with Kim Hyo Seok. It is based on a webtoon of the same name, created by Ahn Su Min. The K-drama premiered on JTBC on Friday (July 18) at 8:50 pm KST. Song Hae Sung directed it with Park Hong Soo. The supporting casts include Oh Na Ra and Park Hoon.

Here is everything to know about The Nice Guy episodes 9 and 10, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills tease trouble for Park Seok Chul and Kang Mi Young. A photo shows Park Seok Chul patiently waiting for Kang Mi Young to pick up his call. Another image focuses on Kang Mi Young, who is lost in thought as she ignores his calls. The third picture shows them meeting in person, and the expression on their faces hints that their relationship is in danger.

"In the previous episode, Park Seok Chul and Kang Mi Young confirmed their steadfast love for one another, which never wavered for a single moment from the past up until the present, which deepened their feelings. As The Nice Guy has reached a turning point, please stay tuned to find out if Park Seok Chul and Kang Mi Young's fateful romance can continue in the remaining episodes," the production team shared.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of The Nice Guy Episodes 9 and 10: