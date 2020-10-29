Mnet Asian Music Awards [MAMA] has announced nominees for this year's grand show. The ceremony is scheduled for December 6 and will be held in Korea after 11 years. There are various criteria for selecting the winner. Here are complete details of nominees and parameters.

Voting will take place on MWave official website till December 5. The deadline to vote is 11.59 p.m. KST on Dec. 5. The main parameter for the voting is that the music must have been released between Oct. 24, 2019 and Oct. 28, 2020.

Parameters for Award Selection

For the Artist categories including Artist of the Year, 30 percent will be official votes, 30 percent will be judge panel, 20 percent will be digital song sales and the rest 20 percent will be physical album sales.

Song of the Year and Song Genre Category Awards are calculated by 20 percent official votes, 40 percent judge panel votes, 30 percent digital song sales and 10 percent physical album sales. Album of the Year will be calculated with 40 percent judge panel and 60 percent physical album sales.

Worldwide Icon of the Year, Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 songs will be chosen by 60 percent official votes, 20 percent social media votes and 20 percent global music video views. Best Music Video award will be given to the MV that gets 70 percent vote from judge panel and 30 percent global music video views. You can cast your vote here.

Complete List of Nominees:

Best New Male Artist

CRAVITY

MCND

TOO

TREASURE

Wei

Best New Female Artist

cignature

Natty

SECRET NUMBER

Weeekly

woo!ah!

Best Male Artist

Kang Daniel

Park Jin Young

Baekhyun

Zico

Taemin

Best Female Artist

Sunmi

IU

Chungha

Taeyeon

Hwasa

Best Male Group

EXO

GOT7

NCT

MONSTA X

BTS

SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group

BLACKPINK

TWICE

Red Velvet

MAMAMOO

IZ*ONE

Oh My Girl

Best Dance Performance Male Group

ATEEZ – "INCEPTION"

EXO – "Obsession"

NCT 127 – "Kick It"

TXT – "Can't You See Me?"

BTS – "Dynamite"

SEVENTEEN – "Left & Right"

Best Dance Performance Female Group

BLACKPINK – "How You Like That"

ITZY – "WANNABE"

TWICE – "MORE & MORE"

Red Velvet – "Psycho"

IZ*ONE – "Secret Story of the Swan"

Oh My Girl – "Nonstop"

Best Dance Performance Solo

Kang Daniel – "Who U Are"

Sunmi – "pporappippam"

Jessi – "NUNU NANA"

Taemin – "Criminal"

Hwasa – "Maria"

Best Vocal Performance Group

WINNER – "Hold"

Noel – "Late Night"

NU'EST – "I'm in Trouble"

Davichi – "Dear."

MAMAMOO – "HIP"

Best Vocal Performance Solo

Baek Yerin – "Square (2017)"

Baekhyun – "Candy"

IU – "Blueming"

Jung Seung Hwan – "My Christmas wish"

Taeyeon – "Spark"

Best Band Performance

DAY6 – "Zombie"

M.C the MAX – "BLOOM"

N.Flying – "Oh really."

LEENALCHI – "Tiger is Coming"

HYUKOH – "Help"

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

Giriboy – "Eul" (Feat. BIG Naughty)

YUMDDA – "Amanda" (Feat. Simon Dominic)

Lee Hi – "Holo"

Zico – "Any song"

CHANGMO – "METEOR"

Best OST

Gaho – "Start" ("Itaewon Class")

Baek Yerin – "Here I Am Again" ("Crash Landing On You")

Sandeul – "Slightly Tipsy" ("She is My Type")

Joy – "Introduce me a good person" ("Hospital Playlist")

Jo Jung Suk – "Aloha" ("Hospital Playlist")

Best Collaboration

Park Jin Young – "When We Disco" (Duet with Sunmi)

BOL4 – "Leo" (Feat. Baekhyun)

Sung Si Kyung & IU – "First Winter"

IU – "eight" (Prod. & Feat. Suga)

Zico – "Summer Hate" (Feat. Rain)

Song of the Year

ATEEZ – "INCEPTION"

Baekhyun – "Candy"

Baek Yerin – "Here I Am Again" ("Crash Landing On You")

Baek Yerin – "Square (2017)"

BLACKPINK – "How You Like That"

BOL4 – "Leo" (Feat. Baekhyun)

BTS – "Dynamite"

CHANGMO – "METEOR"

Davichi – "Dear."

DAY6 – "Zombie"

EXO – "Obsession"

Gaho – "Start" ("Itaewon Class")

Giriboy – "Eul" (Feat. BIG Naughty)

Hwasa – "Maria"

HYUKOH – "Help"

ITZY – "WANNABE"

IU – "Blueming"

IU – "eight" (Prod. & Feat. Suga)

IZ*ONE – "Secret Story of the Swan"

Jessi – "NUNU NANA"

Jo Jung Suk – "Aloha" ("Hospital Playlist")

Joy – "Introduce me a good person" ("Hospital Playlist")

Jung Seung Hwan – "My Christmas wish"

Kang Daniel – "Who U Are"

Lee Hi – "Holo"

LEENALCHI – "Tiger is Coming"

M.C the MAX – "BLOOM"

MAMAMOO – "HIP"

N.Flying – "Oh really."

NCT 127 – "Kick It"

Noel – "Late Night"

NU'EST – "I'm in Trouble"

Oh My Girl – "Nonstop"

Park Jin Young – "When We Disco" (Duet with Sunmi)

Red Velvet – "Psycho"

Sandeul – "Slightly Tipsy" ("She is My Type")

SEVENTEEN – "Left & Right"

Sung Si Kyung & IU – "First Winter"

Sunmi – "pporappippam"

Taemin – "Criminal"

Taeyeon – "Spark"

TWICE – "MORE & MORE"

TXT – "Can't You See Me?"

WINNER – "Hold"

YUMDDA – "Amanda" (Feat. Simon Dominic)

Zico – "Any song"

Zico – "Summer Hate" (Feat. Rain)

Artist of the Year

Baekhyun

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chungha

cignature

CRAVITY

EXO

GOT7

Hwasa

IU

IZ*ONE

Kang Daniel

MAMAMOO

MCND

MONSTA X

Natty

NCT

Oh My Girl

Park Jin Young

Red Velvet

SECRET NUMBER

SEVENTEEN

Sunmi

Taemin

Taeyeon

TOO

TREASURE

TWICE

Weeekly

WEi

woo!ah!

Zico

Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10