Wingstop Starts Trending After 'Horny' Tweets with OnlyFans Model Go Viral

Wingstop, the aviation-themed restaurant chain that is known for its chicken wing offerings, is making waves on the internet and is giving new meaning to the word customer satisfaction with its recent social media interactions.

The fast-food chain started trending on Twitter after users started sharing screenshots of flirty tweets exchanged between Wingstop's official handle and users on the micro-blogging platform.

"All You Have to Do is Open Your Mouth'

In one such thread, a 20-year-old OnlyFans model who goes by @kaykookiedough on Twitter kicked off the conversation by posting a tweet saying, "wingstop ranch gotta have nut in it no way it's just that good," to which @wingstop replied, "It's a special white sauce but it does not contain [nut emoji].

"Are we flirting rn [right now]?" the user asks. "Are we? [eyes emoji]," the restaurant's twitter handle replies.

After she inquires if they have a location close to Texas, Wingstop answers by tweeting that they're headquartered in Dallas.

"I'm three hours away..be there soon..breaded or naked??," the user writes and @wingstop plays along by saying, "breaded is great because of boneless wings but bone-in sounds like a better option...so the latter?"

"God..I need you in me," the user tweets, to which Wingstop replies, "All you have to do is open your mouth."

@kaykookiedough then urges the Wingstop account to take the conversation private and the handle responds by saying "dms are open."

The buzz around Wingstop's thirsty tweets prompted other users to share similar posts made by the reaturant's account in the past. Here are some of the tweets:

Twitter Reactions

The screenshots instantly went viral on the platform, garnering thousands of retweets, likes and comments with users sharing their reactions to Wingstop's "freaky" tweets.

"Yo someone @wingstop is about to get fired or promoted for this," wrote one user, while another commented, "whoever running that wingstop page horny 24/7."

"Wingstop has better game than me," opined another user.

Here are some of the other reactions: