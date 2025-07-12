Wimbledon Women's Final 2025: All You Need to Know About Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Świątek 

Wimbledon Women's Singles final 2025 is almost here, and once again, there will be a surprise winner. It's a big day for the fans of Wimbledon worldwide as they are eagerly waiting to know who will lift the Venus Rosewater Dish on Saturday. It's all set for the game, and here is how to get all updates from Centre Court and enjoy the match live online from the comfort of your home.

Amanda Anisimova meets Iga Świątek in the final match on Saturday (July 12) at 4:00 pm. Anisimova has never been in the finals of a major game in her career. She has three singles titles while Swiatek has four major titles -- one at the US Open and four at the French Open -- though she is only nine months older than the American player.

Here is everything about the Wimbledon Women's Final 2025, including date, time, and streaming details.

When and Where to Watch?

Wimbledon Women's final 2025 will begin at 4:00 pm BST on Saturday, July 12, at the Centre Court. People from anywhere in the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the final match live online from the comfort of your homes.

Here is How to Watch the Wimbledon Women's Final 2025:

United States - ESPN, The Tennis Channel, ESPN+, and ABC.

Central and South America - ESPN Latin America.

Canada - TSN Canada and RDS

United Kingdom - TNT Sports, BBC, and discovery+.

Germany - Amazon Prime Video.

Ireland - Premier Sports

Italy - Sky Italia

Spain - Moviestar +.

Sweden - Eurosport

Switzerland - RSI, RTS, and SRF streaming.

Australia - Stan Sport and Nine Network Australia.

Middle East - beIN Sports MENA.

Japan - WOWOW and NHK G.

China - SMG, CCTV5, and Tencent Sports.

India - JioHotstar and Star Sports.

Singapore - SPOTV, Singapore – SingTel TV: Ch 114, 115 | StarHub: Ch 209, 210.

Korea - tvN SPORTS.

INFLIGHT and INSHIP - SPORT 24

Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic won the trophy last year, defeating Jasmine Paolini from Italy. Although Martina Navratilova lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish a record nine times, the most successful player of the century is seven-time champion Serena Williams.