French Open Live Streaming: Watch Women's Singles Final Online in Australia, France, US, Canada, UK, Japan, India

The curtains to 2021 French Open Women's Singles will be held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, on Saturday, 12 June. Czech's Krejcikova will take on Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the finale.

Pavlyuchenkova has entered the last stage in her 52 Grand Slam Tournament. The 29-year old is seeded No 31 while unseeded Krejcikova is playing her fifth singles main draw,

Where to Watch the French Open Women's Single Final Live Online?

The fans of tennis in the US can watch the final on NBC Sports. The subscribers of the channel download NBC Sports app to catch the action live. Also, netizens can stream the match live on Peacock, the channel's streaming service.

The other options for the people in the US to watch the match between Krejcikova and Pavlyuchenkova are: Fubo TV and Tennis Channel Plus.

Australia Live Streaming

In Australia, the French Open is aired on Channel 9 for free. Netizens can catch the action live on 9now website and Stan Sport.

UK and Ireland Live Streaming

The fans in the UK can watch the match on ITV4 and online on ITV Hub. Netizens can stream the matches on Eurosport and Amazon Prime Video.

India

The French Open will be aired live on Star Sports in India. The netizens can watch the tournament on the channel's digital platform Disney + Hotstar. In addition to this, mobile service providers like let their premium customers watch tennis matches for free by downloading their apps and streaming services. For example, Jio customers should download the Jio TV app and log into star sports to catch the action.

Watch French Open Live in Canada

The tennis fans in Canada watch the French Open 2021 on RDS and TSN. The subscribers of these channels can watch the matches online on its website.

France: France TV and Amazon Prime Video

South Africa: Supersports

However, netizens can watch any of the streaming services through VPN.