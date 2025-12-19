Will You Be My Manager? Episodes 3 and 4 Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Will You Be My Manager? episodes 3 and 4 will air on Wavve on Friday (December 19) at 1:00 pm KST. The youth romance drama, starring Nonomura Kanon, Ahn Jun Won, Yoon Do Jin, Yang Jun Beom, Nam Min Su, and Han Ji An, will focus on characters' growth in the upcoming episodes. According to the production team, romance between the characters will intensify in the new chapter.

The producers have released new character posters ahead of the new episode's release. The posters filled with playful typography and colorful doodles hint at a youthful vibe and refreshing energy. Hirose Hana' s poster hints at the mystery surrounding her character. Jun Won portrays Eun Ho's charming personality. Do Jin effortlessly features Si U's boy-next-door look.

Jun Beom portrays Ba Reun as a devoted lover in the poster. Min Su radiates his character's boundless energy. Ji An features Shin Ji A's unshakable, confident personality. Together, they will keep the viewers glued to the screens with their youthful romance.

Here is everything to know about Will You Be My Manager? episodes 3 and 4, including release date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

The youth romance drama will return with two new episodes on Friday (December 19) at 1:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on Wavve. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, like the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, France, Denmark, South Africa, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, India, Singapore, and the Middle East, can watch the upcoming episodes of this mini-series on various streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Spirit Fingers:

US - 11:00 pm

Canada - 11:00 pm

Australia - 2:00 pm

New Zealand - 5:00 pm

Japan - 1:00 pm

Mexico - 4:50 am

Brazil - 1:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 10:00 pm

India - 9:30 am

Indonesia - 11:00 pm

Singapore - 12:00 pm

China - 12:00 pm

Europe - 5:00 am

France - 5:00 am

Spain - 5:00 am

UK - 4:00 am

South Africa - 6:00 am

Philippines - 12:00 pm

Will You Be My Manager?, a youth romance drama, premiered on Wavve on Friday (December 12) at 1:00 pm KST. Episode 1 focused on Hirose Hana's first day at Segi Arts High School as a Japanese exchange student. She joined the Management Department and became close to Shin Ji A with her cheerful personality. The second episode focused on her friendship with a quartet of heartthrobs from the Acting Department. The first two episodes also teased a hidden secret surrounding Hana.

Nonomura Kanon plays Hana, the Japanese exchange student with a secret. Han Ji An portrays Shin Ji A, a top student from the Management Department who becomes close to Hana. Yang Jun Beom appears as Kim Ba Reun, a heartthrob from the Acting Department who is Ji A's boyfriend and Hana's cousin.

Jun Won features Koo Eun Ho, a former child actor who tops in the Acting Department. Yoon Do Jin portrays Chun Si U, Eun Ho's best friend, with a boy-next-door personality.Nam Min Su poryrays Nam Min Su, a heartthrob from the Acting Department known to be a young influencer with around 200,000 followers.