Spirit Fingers Ending, Episodes 11 and 12 (Finale) Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Spirit Fingers episodes 11 and 12 will air on TVING on Wednesday (November 26) at 2:00 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the romantic journey between Song Woo Yeon, Nam Gi Jeong, Koo Seon Ho, and Nam Geu Rin. According to the production team, the last episode will also revolve around Woo Yeon's inner growth as she discovers her color.

Previously, Gi Jeong tried to impress Woo Yeon's younger brother, Song Woo Dol, after he was caught hugging Woo Yeon. Though Woo Dol was not impressed by Gi Jeong, he approved of Woo Yeon. Gi Jeong became excited and invited Woo Yeon to watch his photoshoot. After watching Gi Jeong confidently pose in front of the camera, Woo Yeon began wavering about her decision to date him.

At the end of episode 10, Woo Yeon's alter ego appeared again. The followers of this teen drama are curious to see if Woo Yeon will call it quits with Gi Jeong because of her inferiority complex. Viewers are also desperately waiting to see if other members of the Spirit Fingers club, including Koo Sun Ho, Nam Geu Rin, Kwon Hyuk, and Ko Taeng Ja, will get their happy ending.

Here is everything to know about Spirit Fingers episodes 11 and 12, including air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills tease romance for Gi Jeong and Woo Yeon. A photo shows the duo standing too close. An image teases Woo Yeon's subtle shift as she boldly stays close to Gi Jeong. The production team teased unwavering, straightforward romance for Gi Jeong and Woo Yeon's inner growth.

"In the final episodes, viewers will see the last chapter of U Yeon's inner growth as she discovers her own color, as well as Gi Jeong's unwavering, straightforward romance. We ask for your continued support until the end," the production team teased.

How to Watch?

The romance drama will return with two new episodes on Wednesday (November 26) at 2:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, like the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, France, Denmark, South Africa, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, India, Singapore, and the Middle East, can watch the upcoming episodes of this mini-series on various streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Spirit Fingers:

US - 12:00 am

Canada - 12:00 am

Australia - 3:00 pm

New Zealand - 16:00 pm

Japan - 2:00 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 2:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 11:00 pm

India - 10:30 am

Indonesia - 12:00 pm

Singapore - 1:00 pm

China - 1:00 pm

Europe - 6:00 am

France - 6:00 am

Spain - 6:00 am

UK - 5:00 am

South Africa - 7:00 am

Philippines - 1:00 pm

Spirit Fingers, a healing youth romance drama based on a hit Naver webtoon of the same name, premiered on TVING on Wednesday (October 29). Episode 1 introduced viewers to the members of the Spirit Fingers drawing club and focused on the relationships among the members.

Spring of Youth star Park Ji Hu portrays Baby Blue Finger Song Woo Yeon in the mini-series. Crushology 101 actor Cho Jun Young appears as Red Finger Nam Ki Jung. 18 Again actor Choi Bomin plays Blue Finger Goo Seon Ho. True Beauty actress Park Yoo Na features Mint Finger Nam Geu Rin. Actress Kwon So Hyun portrays Pink Finger Hwang Bun Hong, and actress Kim Seul Gi plays Black Finger Go Taeng Ja.

Actor Lee Jin Hyuk appears in the healing romance drama as Khaki Finger Kwon Hyuk, while Im Chul Soo features Brown Finger Jang Dong Gun. The other cast members include Cha Woo Min and Kang Hye Won. Woo Min will portray Byun Tae Seon, Nam Ki Jung's friend, and Hye Won will play Ahn Ye Rim, Song Woo Yeon's rival.