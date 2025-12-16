The Judge Returns: Story, Cast, Premiere, Preview, Spoilers, and More About Ji Sung Starrer Drama

The Judge Returns is an upcoming MBC fantasy legal drama starring Ji Sung as a Judge. It is based on a web novel of the same name. The mini-series follows Lee Han Young, a corrupt judge who gets a second chance in life by traveling ten years back in time. Han Young was living like a slave in a massive law firm before he traveled back in time.

Ji Sung will portray Judge Han Young in the mini-series that centres around a judge who met a tragic death after being falsely accused. He travels back in time to seek justice by punishing the villains. Fans of Ji Sung are eagerly waiting for the release of this K-drama because it will be his first MBC drama in ten years after Kill Me Heal Me.

"I will do my best to build Judge Lee Han Young with the excellent actors and staff," Ji Sung said.

The other cast members of this fantasy legal drama are Park Hee Soon, Won Jin Ah, Tae Won Seok, Baek Jin Hee, Oh Se Young, Hwang Hee, Kim Tae Woo, Ahn Nae Sang, and Kim Bup Rae. Hee Soon appears as Kang Shin Jin, criminal presiding judge at Seoul Central District Court. His presence dominates the session as he seeks power. The mini-series will feature a conflict between Shin Jin and Han Young.

"I really enjoyed reading the original script, so I'm curious and excited to see how each actor brings their role to life. I will work hard," Hee Soon shared.

Jin Ah plays Kim Jin Ah, a prosecutor in the Special Investigation Division of Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. She seeks revenge against the person responsible for her father's death. The K-drama will feature a complicated relationship between Ji Ah and Han Young as the prosecutor struggles between trust and suspicion towards the judge.

"[Judge Lee Han Young] is a thrilling revenge story that viewers can enjoy. Please look forward to it and stay with us until the end," Jin Ah teased.

The Judge Returns will premiere on MBC on Friday (January 2) at 9:40 PM KST. With only a couple of weeks left for the premiere of The Judge Returns, cast members Ji Sung, Park Hee Soon, and Won Jin Ah shared three key points to anticipate in the upcoming MBC drama.