Will You Be My Manager? Episodes 3 and 4 Recap, Review; Episodes 5 and 6 Preview

Will You Be My Manager? episodes 3 and 4 aired on Wavve on Friday (December 19) at 1:00 pm KST. The chapters focused on the complicated relationships surrounding the students of Segi Arts High School and the Japanese exchange student, Hana Chan.

When Hana Chan was asked to promote Koo Eun Ho and Chun Si U on social media as their manager, she never thought their group could top the list in the project. Her casual portrayal of Eun Ho and Si U captured the attention of millions of followers. The social media posts garnered millions of views and likes from across the world. Their page got tons of new followers, which helped them top the group project.

The unexpected achievement of Hana Chan came with a prize. Shin Ji Ah felt jealous of Hana Chan. She began ignoring the exchange student. Hana Chan did everything to rekindle her relationship with Jin Ah. But nothing worked for her. Hana Chan's cousin, Kim Ba Reun, also tried to convince his girlfriend, Jin Ah, to rekindle her friendship with his cousin. But Jin Ah kept her distance from the exchange student.

Though Hana Chan felt anxious about losing a friend, she continued working on her project. She tried her best to hide her feelings from the team members. But Eun Ho noticed her fake smile and became curious. He secretly observed her and saw a different side of her. Eun Ho felt relieved, seeing her courageously handle the situation.

Hana Chan was already disturbed when Eun Ho's fan approached her. She threatened the exchange student and asked her not to get too close to Eun Ho. Hana was confused because she didn't know her classmate was treating her differently because of Jin Ah. The class topper told Eun Ho's fan that Hana is getting too close to Eun Ho by making this project as an excuse. It made the girl furious. With the help of her friends, she brought Hana to the rooftop and confronted her.

Eun Ho was watching everything. He saw the exchange student calmly deal with the situation. But the atmosphere suddenly changed after Eun Ho's fan threw Hana's favourite key chain away. Hana furiously approached her and gave a strict warning. After the incident, Eun Ho's fan decided to target Hana and do a background check on her.

Meanwhile, Hana received appreciation from her teacher for the work. During the meeting, Hana noticed Jin Ah struggling with pain. She kept hot pads and medicines on Jin Ah's table and left quietly. Jin Ah felt bad about ignoring Hana all this time. She had a change of mind when things took a turn for the worse. A big secret about Hana Chan was revealed in the latest episodes of Will You Be My Manager? Eun Ho's fan found out that Hana is a murder suspect. She posted the news reports about Hana from Jin Ah's phone.

Everybody in school, including Hana and Eun Ho, suspected Jin Ah. Before she could clear her name, Hana ran away from school. Eun Ho and Si U went out in search of her. Finally, Eun Ho met Hana and saw her struggling to hold back her tears. He consoled her. Si U saw everything. He had a secret crush on her. It remains to be seen if it will affect his friendship with Eun Ho.

Will You Be My Manager? will return with episodes 5 and 6 on Friday (December 26) at 1:00 pm KST.